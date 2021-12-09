Baltimore Makers Market Returns for Sixth Year

Shop local this holiday season with Baltimore’s Makers Market, modeled after the Bryant Park holiday craft bazaar in New York City.

Green Spring Station, 10751 Falls Road, in Lutherville, will be filled with 34 local makers and products ranging from food, drink, art and jewelry to bags, clothing, beauty products and print designs on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The sixth annual Holiday Makers Market includes a pop-up shop by Taken—a local curator in Maryland—and will feature live holiday music and Tark’s Grill Holiday Cocktail Bar with mixers from Cane Collective.

New at this year’s market, (Cool) Progeny, an online resource for Baltimore families, will have a #MadeByMom market, featuring gifts made locally by moms in their annual holiday guide.