Inspired by a love for architecture and design, Sharon Allen of Cummings & Co. Realtors has dedicated more than two decades to helping people find their dream homes. From condos to luxury homes, she has discovered some of our area’s most dynamic properties for sale.

Born and raised in Baltimore, she has volunteered to serve at local homeless shelters and has worked with Habitat for Humanity. When she’s not at work, she also enjoys exploring the region’s dining scene.

Q&A

Q: You’re worked in real estate for more than 20 years. What continues to fuel your passion for the industry?

A: I believe real estate is all about developing relationships and being much more than the transaction itself. I have worked with hundreds of buyers and sellers during my career and have made some meaningful friendships.

Q: How does your interest in design and architecture complement your work in real estate?

A: I have always been fascinated with buildings, structures and the style of homes and how vastly different one can be from another. When I walk in a home with my buyers, I encourage them to look first at the space to ensure it fits their family’s needs.

I like to point out the upgrades the home offers and if there is a need for future renovations and how that could affect the home’s resale value. If the buyer is inspired, it’s likely a win-win.

Q: How do you think the 2022 real estate market will compare with 2021?

A: In the midst of a full-blown pandemic, last year’s real estate market was outstanding due to low interest rates and low inventory, causing bidding wars. Homeowners experienced properties selling quickly and well above asking price, while homebuyers found themselves fighting for the winning bid and often losing out. This year, we’re likely to see an increase in listings and home prices that will possibly stabilize. Homes will continue to be in high demand, causing a similar market to 2021.

Q: What makes the Baltimore metro area a great place to buy or sell a home?

A: The Baltimore metro area is so diverse in its neighborhoods and price ranges, with easy access to Washington and Annapolis but still offers a small-town feel. Baltimore’s eclectic architecture, nightlife and impressive restaurants make it a charming place to call home. It’s often said you can’t go anywhere in “Smalltimore” without seeing someone you know.

Q: How would you define your personal style?

A: My personal style is more traditional. I’m between formal and casual, and I prefer a newer home rather than an older home. My home decorating style is more safe than adventurous, not to be confused with boring. I like colors and patterns with pieces that lean more traditional and have a more neutral color palette.