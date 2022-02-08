Designers are taking care to make living spaces more durable, functional and thoughtful—somewhere you’d actually choose to spend your time—whether through personal touches or rooms built to bring families together.

“I think pre-pandemic, it didn’t matter that a space was unused,” says Alexa Harris-Ralff of AHR Designs. “Now every inch of most people’s homes are being used.”

With a better understanding of how people live every day, homeowners have given their spaces new purpose with these creative projects from innovative designers.

Designed with Durability | Alexa Harris-Ralff, AHR Designs

Ralff has always designed with real life in mind. “We’re not only living here, but we’re living hard. Everything has to be able to go the distance for busy families,” she says.

In a historic 1930s home in Baltimore, Ralff used materials that would stand up to the wear and tear of everyday life. “Making sure that our fabrics and our rugs and everything is forgiving. That we have a surface area to put down a cup of coffee or a glass of wine. That there’s tile on the floor where the puppy comes in,” she says.

She repurposed furniture from the family’s historic brownstone in Hoboken, New Jersey, updating it for style and durability in Baltimore. Many more people are either recovering what they already have or buying used furniture and local art, she says.

Ralff used the family’s personal art collection to make the rooms feel homey and inviting. Whether it’s a “picture frame or a vase from great aunt Martha,” or a childhood figurine, “that’s all the stuff that makes a house feel like a home and reflects the people that actually live there.” | ahrdesigns.com

Scandinavian Warmth and Functionality | Sam Elder, Enhance Building Co.

The drive for Sam Elder to remodel his home was bringing his family together. He needed a space that was handicap- accessible for his father-in-law but also functional for a busy family. Aisles were made extra wide to accommodate running children. A peninsula sits between the dining room and the kitchen for easy cleanup in this farmhouse-style Cockeysville home.

Elder drew on his wife Hilde’s Norwegian upbringing to establish open shelving for convenient access to snacks. An important part of Scandinavian tradition is also spending quality time in cozy indoor spaces together during the times of the year with only six hours of daylight.

Elder installed lighting that would leave a warm glow. “If it’s too bright in the house, Horst, my father-in-law, will wear sunglasses,” Elder says. A custom kitchen table and banquette seats 10, along with an island bar. The design goal was to keep everyone in the same room.

“We eat dinner together every night. I did not grow up like that,” he says. “It was very, very important to us to have that place where we can all be together as a family.” | enhancebuild.com

Blending of Indoors and Outdoors | Martin Marren, Marren Architects

As people are spending more time at home, the focus has turned to improving and expanding their environment. For this Green Spring Valley home, Marren suggested combining a kitchen expansion with unused landscape plans to extend the footprint of the home into a seamless indoor-outdoor paradise. In Sausalito, California—where he worked for many years—a strong connection always existed between indoors and outdoors in home design.

“A lot of these developer homes have no real relationship to the lot—the natural landscape,” he says.

Marren decided to highlight the home’s beautiful woodland setting with a Nana window wall—six panels that offer a sliding door in the winter or completely fold out to an outdoor dining room during the warmer months.

“In the winter, it still feels good. It still feels like you have a visual and psychic connection to the outside,” Marren notes. The kitchen blends effortlessly into the outdoor dining room, the patio and the yard.

To further drive home the connection to nature, he matched Douglas fir wood in both indoor and outdoor spaces and added natural elements such as stacked stone. | marrenarchitects.com

