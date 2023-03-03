A Star Among Kitchens

The World’s Best Kitchen was designed to perform and entertain. That’s not an exaggeration. Jeanine Turner’s kitchen won the title of World’s Best Kitchen in 2022 at the International Property Awards in London.

Participants from the U.S. compete at the state level, national level, between the Americas and worldwide. Turner’s husband, Pat, competed in 2009 with Silo Point—formerly a B&O Railroad grain elevator—and won Best High-Rise Development in the Americas.

Jeanine’s journey in interior design began at just 10 years old, staying up into the early hours of the morning to rearrange her room. Now she’s the founder and lead designer of Turner Design Firm.

A soft color palette in Turner’s kitchen project is elevated by her one rule of design, “There can really only be one star in a setting. If everything is special, then nothing is.”

The star in this scene is the rectangular chandelier, with just the right amount of bling.

According to Turner, one of the problems many people run into when designing a space is trying to do too much. Everything can be nice, but not everything should be special.

The Beverage Center

An all-in-one beverage center features a sink with hot and cold water, an under-the-counter mini fridge, a place to store wine bottles and coffee cups and a custom-built shelf.

A Single Star

The rectangular crystal chandelier, formerly sold by Eurofase, is double-layered. This means that the LEDs are completely hidden compared to the popular single-layered chandeliers we typically see.