Bathroom Beauty

Few rooms in a home are as essential as the bathroom. We spend a lot of time there, from doing our business to self-care, so making sure your bathroom is a space you can enjoy should be a priority.

One local home built in 1854 got an important update to its look. Joy Strom, owner and designer at Strom Interior Studio, designed a new look for a bathroom in the old water tower of the historic home.

This update was right up Strom’s alley. Strom Interior Studio works to create “bespoke” spaces layered in old and new heirlooms, tailored to meet the needs and tastes of each client.

Strom founded Strom Interior Studio in early 2020. She brought her knowledge of antique furniture and the design-build process together for her new venture, while juggling life as a newborn mom amid the throes of the pandemic.

When Strom first saw this bathroom, before she designed its new interior, she found it cobbled together with vinyl flooring and cracking tiles.

“Sadly, it lacked all the charm and character of the rest of this beautiful old home,” Strom says. “We designed the space to feel like it had always been there but with a fresh new perspective.”

Design Elements

Lovely and Local

The doors, one of Strom’s favorite details in the space, have a local origin at Artisan Glass Works, a glass manufacturer in Baltimore. The impressive double doors will get guests talking and set the expectation for the rest of the charming space.

When the doors open, the bathroom’s custom mosaic floor tile, scrolling vine wallpaper and custom fixtures do all the talking.

A Taste from Abroad

The ceiling lantern was sourced from Granada, Spain. The lantern features opaque, frosty panels with brassy metalwork that fits with the mirror frames and the above-door window.

The design, Strom says, will stand the test of time with the use of classic silhouettes and timeless materials.