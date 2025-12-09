Menorah Lighting, Charity Run and More This Week in Baltimore December 12-14

This holiday weekend is a great time to get out and explore the Baltimore region. From a menorah lighting and a Christmas show to a charity run, here are some of the area’s best happenings!

A Christmas Carol at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company

Dec. 12, 8 p.m.

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company | 7 S. Calvert St., Baltimore, MD 21202

Gregory Burgess is bringing Ebenezer Scrooge to the Chesapeake Shakespear Company stage throughout the month of December.

Tickets start at $35 | chesapeakeshakespeare.com

Jingle Bell Run

Dec. 13, 9 a.m.-noon

UMBC | 1000 Hilltop Circle, Baltimore, MD 21250

The Jingle Bell Run, the festive themed race for charity brought by the Arthritis Foundation to raise money to find a cure.

Registration starts at $35 | events.arthritis.org

5th Annual Menorah Lighting

Dec. 14, 5:30-7 p.m.

THE AVENUE at White Marsh | 8125 Honeygo Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21236

Chabad of White Marsh is having a Menorah lighting in celebration of the Chanukah season and the first night of the holiday.

Free | theavenueatwhitemarsh.com