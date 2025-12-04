Tree Lighting, Ravens and More This Week in Baltimore December 5-7

This holiday weekend is a great time to get out and explore the Baltimore region. From a tree lighting and a light show to a Ravens game, here are some of the area’s best happenings!
Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburg Steelers
Dec. 7, 1 p.m.
M&T Bank Stadium | 1101 Russell St., Baltimore, MD 21230
The Ravens are fighting for the AFC North Division title against the hatred rival Pittsburg Steelers as the team celebrates the 25th anniversary of the 2000 championship team.
Tickets start at $110 | nfl.com
Sagamore Spirit Tree Lighting
Dec. 5, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Sagamore Spirit | 301 E. Cromwell St., Baltimore, MD 21230
Sagamore Spirt is having their 6th annual Christmas Tree Lighting with whiskey cocktails, local vendors, distillery tours, festive music and custom bottle engraving.
Free | sagamorespirit.com
Maryland Holiday Light Spectacular
Dec. 6, 5:30-10 p.m.
Maryland State Fairgrounds | 2200 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093
The Second Annual Holiday Light Spectacular is happening at the Maryland State Fairgrounds with over a million lights and larger-than-life holiday scenes.
$10 | mdholidaylights.com