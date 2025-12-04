Tree Lighting, Ravens and More This Week in Baltimore December 5-7

This holiday weekend is a great time to get out and explore the Baltimore region. From a tree lighting and a light show to a Ravens game, here are some of the area’s best happenings!

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburg Steelers

Dec. 7, 1 p.m.

M&T Bank Stadium | 1101 Russell St., Baltimore, MD 21230

The Ravens are fighting for the AFC North Division title against the hatred rival Pittsburg Steelers as the team celebrates the 25th anniversary of the 2000 championship team.

Tickets start at $110 | nfl.com

Sagamore Spirit Tree Lighting

Dec. 5, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Sagamore Spirit | 301 E. Cromwell St., Baltimore, MD 21230

Sagamore Spirt is having their 6th annual Christmas Tree Lighting with whiskey cocktails, local vendors, distillery tours, festive music and custom bottle engraving.

Free | sagamorespirit.com

Maryland Holiday Light Spectacular

Dec. 6, 5:30-10 p.m.

Maryland State Fairgrounds | 2200 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093

The Second Annual Holiday Light Spectacular is happening at the Maryland State Fairgrounds with over a million lights and larger-than-life holiday scenes.

$10 | mdholidaylights.com