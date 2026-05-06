Four Fun Outdoor Concerts to Check Out This Summer

Summer is nearly here! With it comes outdoor tunes to be enjoyed by all ages. Check out this list of fun outdoor concerts or concert series in Charm City coming this summer.

Summer Sounds; Belvedere Square; June 19, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18

Summer Sounds is a great chance to explore Belvedere Square, located north of the city center on East Belvedere Avenue. Its location makes it an ideal spot for families who live in the Baltimore suburbs, as it’s much easier to access than the other places on this list. The series features a variety of local acts, and sees Belvedere Square turn into a lively, open-air market with food and drink specials, prizes, and more. Bring some beach chairs or a blanket and spread out with your friends and family! Best of all? There are more than 450 parking spots available, with nearly all of them free, so you can roll into Belvedere Square without much worry about boring logistics!

2. WTMD First Thursday; Canton Waterfront Park; June 4, July 9, Aug. 6, Sept. 3

To put it simply, if you haven’t been to a First Thursday at Canton Waterfront Park, you’re missing out. The bands jam, crowds show out and the vibes are great. Plus, it’s a fabulous way to ring in a summer weekend. Put on by local favorite station WTMD, the concert is billed as the region’s largest free outdoor music festival. There are tons of vendors and plenty of space to set up with your loved ones and enjoy all that First Thursdays have to offer. Last year, Edgar, Allen or Poe (this writer can’t tell the difference between them … can anyone? Am I missing something?) came, as did Mr. Boh. It’s a star-studded event!

3. 311 and Dirty Heads; Merriweather Post Pavilion; July 22

Merriweather is not, of course, in Baltimore. However, this event is included in the round-up because, one, it’s close enough, and two, 311 and Dirty Heads exemplify summer fun. These two bands are synonymous with waves, sunlight and good times, and they’re coming to Merriweather for a combo appearance right in the heat of summer. 311 and Dirty Heads have hits you’ll know even if you’re not a huge fan, but they’re not a big enough draw to the point that they’ll cause the whole city of Columbia (and its traffic) to come to a screeching halt. The show is on a Wednesday, and right now lawn tickets are going for a touch more than $50. All in all, that’s a great way to spend a summer night.

4. Lake Street Dive; Pier Six Pavilion; Aug. 4

Pier Six is the mecca of summer concerts in Baltimore. You’re right on the water with views of downtown — what’s better than that? Early August may be the sweatiest time of year in Maryland, but a nice weeknight concert on the water is as good as it gets! Lake Street Dive may be new to you, but they’re worth checking out — they have the perfect tunes to jam out to with a cup in your hand, surrounded by friends. Tickets are only running around $60 right now, too, which is pretty good for premier live music in the year 2026.

That’s it for us! Not satisfied with this list? Have some other ideas? Write to us and let us know! We’re always looking for new live music to check out and share with the people!