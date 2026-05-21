Four Fun Cultural Festivals to Check out Over the Next Month in Baltimore  

Baltimore in the summer is filled with all sorts of fun community gatherings and outdoor events. While there’s always a concert or a carnival to check out nearby, cultural festivals are a great chance to learn about other groups of people, try new foods and experience something that may be unique to you. Baltimore has a handful of great ones coming up — here are four over next month that you should check out.

St. Anthony Festival; May 29-31

In 1904, a horrid fire spread through Baltimore. With the flames quickly approaching Little Italy, residents gathered and prayed to be spared. One crowd member shouted to St. Anthony to save the Italian neighborhood, with residents saying that if their wishes came true, they would hold an annual festival in honor of St. Anthony. Fast forward more than 120 years and the St. Anthony Festival is still going strong. During the last weekend of May, Little Italy’s streets will come alive with good music, food stalls, raffles, giveaways and even some good old-fashioned bocce ball. And if you have an adventurous and particularly hungry kid, check out the kids’ spaghetti eating contest!

B-More Ukrainian Festival; June 6-7

Come to the Baltimore Peninsula the first weekend of June for a fun-filled weekend celebrating Ukrainian heritage and the deep connection that Ukrainian immigrants have to Charm City. Complete with delicious Ukrainian food, dance and live music, the festival raises funds for veterans and is a great way to spend a weekend.

St. Nicholas Greek Folk Festival; June 11-14

St. Nicholas Greek Folk Festival is a four-day party held at GreekTown Square, and for over 60 years, it’s been the most well-known Greek festival in Maryland. The food is homemade and delicious, there are lots of great beers and wines to try, and there are vendors selling all kinds of Greek goods and wares. A highlight is a youth dancing troupe that performs traditional Greek dances complete with traditional outfits. With the festival stretching over four days, you can choose which day works best for you and plan accordingly. Come with friends and an empty belly!

AFRAM 50; June 19-21

Juneteenth is a day worth getting out for, whether you’re African American or just supporting the African American community. AFRAM is one of the largest African American festivals on the East Coast, and it returns for its 50th year in 2026. Plenty of cultural festivals have great music, but few have lineups complete with names as big as these: Charlie Wilson, Mario, The Lox, SWV, Normani and Chloe Bailey, among others. That lineup alone is well worth the price of admission! Come check out AFRAM in Druid Hill Park and take part in a holiday that recognizes a seminal moment in American history. There will be food, fun and lots of smiles all around!

Have you gone to any of these festivals in the past? Do you have others to recommend? Email us and let us know!