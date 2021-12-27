Envision Change In 2022

As we get ready to ring in the new year, several local personalities share their personal aims for achieving a healthy, happy 2022. Creating, decluttering, embracing change and enjoying jazz number among their positive goals.

Stan Stovall

veteran journalist and news anchor, WBAL-TV 11

“As far as my goals for 2022 … as you may have heard, I will be retiring at the end of 2022, after what will be 52 ½ years in television news. I’ve spent 38 of those years working at two TV stations here in Baltimore.

“I anticipate going on a year-long quest in the new year to try to thank all the people, schools, government and civic leaders and organizations that have graciously invited me into their lives and homes, and have allowed me to have a long and successful career.

“My other goal? Same as it has been for over 50 years: to continue to go hard in the gym for another 50 years or go home!”

Bradley S. Chambers

senior vice president and regional COO, MedStar Health

“Working in health care, I know to never take health for granted. I’m continuously inspired by the resilience of our patients and the compassion of our clinical staff. They represent to me the adage ‘The comeback is always stronger than the setback.’ This couldn’t be truer as the world faces down a third year of global pandemic.

“It’s important for all of us to maintain physical and mental fitness in the new year. I find that my involvement with community efforts, my board work and commitment to organizations such as Komen and the American Heart Association, while intended to drive healthy lifestyles, are also good for my mental health. I look forward to 2022 with a plan that I practice and I encourage others to practice: Eat well, see your primary care physician regularly, stay on top of your health and find ways to give to your communities. Positivity is good for you and for others.”

Beth Goldsmith

chair of the board, The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore

“Three years ago, during chemotherapy treatment for lung cancer, I found that all I could eat was pasta. Grateful for survival, and fully embracing life after treatment, I continued to indulge in my favorite foods and gained weight. The day my scale hit the same weight as when I delivered my son 39 years ago, I knew I had to make a drastic change.

“During COVID quarantine, alone at home, with the guidance of a former student-turned-lifestyle-coach, I embraced a new plan for healthy living. I lost 33 pounds, hired a personal trainer, and today, I have never looked or felt better. My trainer’s motto, ‘No Challenge, No Change,’ has become inspiration for the rest of my life as well.”

“For the new year, staying fit, incorporating healthy habits and maintaining brain health through my morning puzzle and game routine have all become integral to my personal well-being. My engagement with community in my work is a way to nourish my soul and enhance my own life while helping to improve and enrich the well-being of others.”

Kim Schatzel

president, Towson University

“Whenever I’m talking with students, colleagues or someone I’m mentoring in the leadership space, I’m a proponent of self-care. You’re at your best when you take care of yourself: a better colleague, better partner, better leader. I often say that self-care, in that regard, is selfless.

“During the pandemic, I dedicated myself to running. I always feel better after a run, and I’ve made it part of my routine. In the fall, just before my 65th birthday, I ran a half marathon. I happen to have a great team around me who coached me through it — from fellow leaders and TU (Towson University) alums to some of our top-notch Tigers athletics coaches. I learned a lot about myself in the process. And running and staying active continues to be something that I enjoy doing, and I plan to keep that routine going well beyond the start of 2022.”

Caren Leven

executive director, Baltimore Zionist District

“As a mom with a full-time job, two kids and a growing list of responsibilities, one would think that I’d take a few minutes each day to focus on myself. I’m sure I speak for many of today’s working moms when I say that we wish we

had just one more minute in our day, or perhaps one less responsibility.

“My motivation for the past 14 years has been my children. How do I make this a better world for them? I wake up each morning knowing that I’ll face the challenges of daily life and struggles. But I also wake up to big smiles, hugs and healthy kids that I know are products of my hard work, determination and perseverance.

“Just as 2021 brought its own challenges, I believe 2022 will do the same. I’m looking forward to stepping into the new year with a healthy mindset, a belief that anything is possible and overwhelming love for my family.”

Sonia Alcántara-Antoine

director, Baltimore County Public Library

“My home is my sanctuary. Having a home that is well-organized gives me peace of mind and makes me feel centered.

“In the new year, I am looking forward to simplifying my life by decluttering my home. My husband and I just relocated to Baltimore County but have moved around over the past decade. I found that we’ve been carting around the same items for years—from house to house, state to state. They might have sentimental value or perhaps we’re holding on to these items ‘just in case,’ but the reality is that we don’t use these items anymore. They just live permanently in totes and boxes in my basement or inside closets, and they don’t have any real purpose.

“Marie Kondo is a big inspiration to get rid of the stuff that gets in the way of a minimalist lifestyle. I look forward to donating and selling a lot of what I no longer need and hope that my treasures will find a purpose and a good home in 2022!”

Lauren Green

director of marketing and communications, Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts

“In 2021, I returned to the workforce after six years as a stay-at-home mom. The one thing that has suffered is my self-care routine. I have always been a creative person, involved in theater (my first love), dance, writing,

photography, cooking, etc. I thought working in a creative space, like Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, would be enough. My work is very fulfilling, but it doesn’t fully scratch the itch to express myself.

“As a personal goal in 2022, I am committing to dedicating the time and space for me to create.”

Chelsea Ingram

meteorologist, WJZ-TV 13

“I have always been someone who is uncomfortable talking about money. I’ve learned through this soul-searching year that this feeling is shared by so many people, particularly women. On Jan. 1, 2021, I took a deep dive into my finances and set aside time to educate myself and set personal financial goals. I created a budget, lowered my monthly expenses and paid off a lot of debt. I read “Rich Woman: A Book on Investing for Women” by Kim Kiyosaki. I took charge of my financial life.

“In this new year, my goal is to forge a path toward financial freedom—being able to handle any financial obstacle and make important life decisions based on health and happiness rather than the bank account. I am by no means a financial expert. I am still learning how to spend, save, invest and plan for retirement. One thing I know is that financial literacy requires an open dialogue.

“Don’t be afraid to consult a trusted friend, family member or expert. In this new year, I challenge you to face your own financial obstacles, create a plan and stick to it!”

David Wilson

president, Morgan State University

“I can’t wait until we get to the west side of COVID. I look forward to resuming things that bring me joy and peace. First, I want to go to every jazz club from New York to San Diego! Jazz is my way I destress and relax, in the rhythm

and music and atmosphere.

“I also plan to pay more attention to mindfulness and engage in how to be still. I will contemplate the goodness that life has to offer and have deeper conversation within myself about being peaceful, kind and calm every day.

“Finally, I want to have the biggest Wilson family reunion ever! I have a large nuclear and extended family, and 2022 will be the year when we can get back together physically to experience each other’s company and enjoy great food in the park.

“Someone once told me to ‘be a human living, not just a human being,’ and that was powerful. I am going to be more about living and enjoying every aspect of it.”