Things to Do This Weekend in Baltimore (May 15-17)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from a poetry festival to a showcase of local wines.

Revolutionary Writers Poetry Festival

May 15-17, 5 p.m.-midnight Friday; 9 a.m.-midnight Saturday and Sunday | Baltimore, MD

This festival connects poets from across Maryland and includes poetry workshops, open mics and performances from local poets

$50-$125 | revolutionarypoetry.com

Wine in the Woods

May 16-17, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday | Columbia, MD

Sample wine, beer and other alcohol from around the Baltimore area at this two-day event at Merriweather Post Pavillion, which also features live music and food from local vendors

$30-$85 | wineinthewoods.com

Art with a Heart’s 2026 Art Show & Sale

May 17, 2-4 p.m. | Baltimore, MD

Art with a Heart’s annual show features art from the studio’s volunteers and staff, with proceeds supporting its mission of offering accessible art education in the Baltimore area

Free | artwithaheart.net