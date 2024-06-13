Fleet Week: Here’s What You Need to Know

For nearly 100 years, Fleet Week has been a beloved tradition across the country. It’s especially popular in Baltimore due to the presence of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, which makes it easy to get up close and personal with historic naval ships. This year’s Fleet Week lasts from June 12 through June 18, and offers many opportunities for education and fun.

For 2024, Fleet Week’s offerings are divided into three component “F’s:” Flyovers, Fleet and Festivals. Attendees can pick and choose which ones they want to be involved in, or hit all three.

Flyovers

Planes may not be the first thing to come to mind when thinking about the naval-centric Fleet Week, but on the weekend of June 14 through 16, historic and modern military aircraft will be flying over the harbor. The flyovers will offer a unique sight to anyone in the harbor area, whether they’re there for other Fleet Week festivities or are just stopping by.

June 14 is set to be the pilots’ practice day, while Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16 will be the actual flyovers.

National Aviation Expert Matt Jolley will be covering the flyovers, providing updates and information about the planes. The Fleet Week FAQ, hosted on the Visit Maryland website, suggests that interested parties stop at Flyover Control, at the Harborplace Light Street Pavilion, where Jolley will be broadcasting from if they would like to receive updates on the best spots to view the flyovers from. One suggested vantage point is Martin State Airport in Middle River, as the planes will be departing from and returning to the airport throughout the weekend.

Fleet Week organizers also suggest that children and any attendees with hearing sensitivity should wear ear protection, such as earplugs or noise-dampening headphones.

Additionally, there will also be military and commercial aircraft on display at some of the festival sites. Unlike some of the naval ships on display, though, guests are prohibited from entering these aircraft, though pictures are encouraged.

Fleet

Many Naval and commercial ships, from battleships to sailboats, will be docking at various locations throughout Baltimore during Fleet Week. They arrive on June 12, with many being open for public tours from June 13 through 17.

These ships will be docked on Piers 1-5 in the Inner Harbor, the Inner Harbor West Wall, North Locust Point Marine Terminal Pier 4 and Fells Point Broadway Pier.

The Fleet Week FAQ lists 14 ships available for touring, with most of them being stationed in the Inner Harbor. If you want to tour the most ships in one day, the Inner Harbor is likely your best bet.

These tours are free, though guests should expect to follow specific rules when touring military ships. Closed-toed shoes are necessary on board, and all bags will be searched before boarding.

It’s worth noting that the military ships are not handicap accessible, as many require the usage of stairs or contain narrow passageways. Photography is also strongly discouraged on board naval ships, except in specific areas that will be pointed out by a tour guide. Finally, the usage of drones is prohibited for all of Fleet Week, as they could pose a danger to the ships or planes.

Festivals

There will be three festivals held during Fleet Week featuring local vendors and live music. These will be held at the Inner Harbor at West Shore Park, Fells Point at Fells Point Main Street & Broadway Pier and Middle River at Martin State Airport. They are all being held at different dates and times, but all three will be available from June 14 through 16.

These will also include Maryland- and naval-themed activities, such as a 5k run, a crab cake contest and two “Work Out With a Sailor” sessions.

Both the festivals and the fleet-related activities will be held regardless of the weather, unless conditions turn too severe.

The Maryland Office of Tourism suggests that attendees leave their pets at home due to the risk of large crowds, though service animals are welcome.