Pride Celebrations and Festivities in Baltimore This June

Pride month is here, and the Baltimore area is not afraid to show it!

With towers of glittered hair and faces caked in every shade of the rainbow, Baltimore’s best drag queens are showing up for all types of performances from comedy to burlesque—and for the tea connoisseur, gossip-themed performances. For the foodies, there are several LGBTQ brunch events hosted at your local favorite dining spots, and even pride-themed bar crawls to take advantage of this month only.

Whether it’s finding true love at speed-date functions or having the chance to share your intimate words with like-minded writers at grand slam poetry nights, there is a special pride-themed occasion for any and all—so, grab your favorite people, dress in your rainbow colors and find a LGBTQ adventure!

Here is an extensive list of pride-themed events that are happening this month.

June 14

Baltimore Speed Dating Queer Edition

New to the LGBTQ dating scene in Baltimore? You’re in luck! There is a speed dating event happening for anyone ages 25-35 who are ready to mix and mingle. This will take place from 7-9 p.m. on the rooftop sky bar at Lord Baltimore Hotel at 20 W Baltimore St. in Baltimore. Tickets are $20. https://www.meetup.com/baltimore-speed-dating-mixers/events/301227288/

June 14

Pints of Pride: Vintage & Makers Night Market

This event will feature makers and vintage vendors, tasty beer, good eats and live music. 6-9 p.m. at the Ministry of Brewing at 1900 E Lombard St. in Baltimore. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pints-of-pride-vintage-makers-night-market-tickets-915776120027

June 14

SPILL at Ceremony Coffee: A Drag, Comedy, Gossip Experience

Enjoy laughs and gossip with a lineup of drag queens. Drinks will be available for purchase. The gossip-filled night will be from 8-10 p.m. at Ceremony Coffee Roasters at the Cross Street Market at 1065 S Charles St. stall #160 in Baltimore. Tickets range from $20-35. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spill-ceremony-a-dragcomedygossip-experience-tickets-912721834577

June 15

Diaspora Salon Pride Parade Watch Party

Meet new like-minded folk while cheering for the Baltimore Pride Parade. Enjoy cocktails (and mocktails), food and the official Pride Parade entertainment stage, which is only a block away from Diaspora Salon. Free parking will be available, first come first serve. This event will take place from 1-4 p.m. at 2412 N. Charles St. in Baltimore. Tickets are $15-$25. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/diaspora-salon-pride-parade-watch-party-tickets-914165281967

June 21

Pride Trivia

Organized by the Ivy Bookshop, this event will celebrate pride month with LGBTQ-themed trivia, drink discounts and winning prizes. This will take place at 6 p.m. at Bird in Hand Coffee & Books at 11 E 33rd St. in Baltimore. Free admission for all. https://www.birdinhandcafe.com/events

June 21

Pride Cake Decorating Workshop (ages 13+)

Flavor Cupcakery is hosting its very first cake-decorating workshop—and it’s pride-themed! Guests will have access to a free drink, a vanilla cake to decorate and a 20% discount off any goods in the store for the month of July. For those over the age of 21, it’s BYOW (Bring Your Own Wine); however, anyone over the age of 13 is welcome at this family-friendly dessert event. The event will be hosted at the store from 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. at 118 N. Tollgate Road in Bel Air. Tickets are $60. https://flavorcupcakery.com/join-us-for-our-first-ever-pride-cake-decorating-workshop/

June 22

Ceremony Poetry Slam: Pride Edition

Share your own poetry or enjoy a night of inclusive-inspired word performances. Hosted by Ceremony Coffee Roasters, this event will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Cross Street Market at 1065 S. Charles St. stall #160 in Baltimore. This is a free event where coffee will be available for purchase. www.eventbrite.com/e/ceremony-poetry-slam-pride-edition-tickets-921522808527?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

June 22

Smut Slam Baltimore: PRIDE

Enjoy a night of open-mic storytelling, where no topic is off-limits and where prizes will be awarded to the best story told. This event will feature Smut Slam DC producer and burlesque performer, Diva Darling, and a panel of local celebrity drag queens for the storytime judging. Register online to attend this free event. The storytelling will take place from 8-11 p.m. at Bluebird Cocktail Room at 600 N. Charles St. in Baltimore. https://www.thebluebirdbaltimore.com/events-calendar/2024/6/8/smut-slam

June 23

Illusions Drag Brunch Baltimore: Pride Edition

Come out to Federal Hill for a whole lot of brunch—and that much more drag. Featuring a dazzling cast of queens and special guests Jonny B and Dylan B. Dickherson, food won’t be the only thing on your mind. This brunch-and-show event will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Mother’s Federal Hill Grille at 1113 S. Charles St. in Baltimore. Tickets are $15. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/illusions-drag-brunch-baltimore-pride-edition-tickets-913951602847

June 23

Pride Brunch and Day Rave

Help yourself to a bottomless brunch, unlimited pride-themed punch and a pride-themed day rave featuring Baltimore’s very own electronic artist, DJ Nasty. The brunch menu will feature chicken and waffles, pancakes, sliders, cinnamon rolls and more. This brunch-rave event is happening from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at of Love & Regret at 1028 S. Conkling St. in Baltimore. Tickets are $89 for full admission and VIP tickets are also available for $100. https://www.olarbmore.com/event/pride-brunch-at-olar/

June 30

Queer Bowl Bmore

Get ready for bowling with friends while celebrating the LGBTQ community! This event includes unlimited bowling from 7-9 p.m., bowling shoes and a night of socializing and fun. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. This $25 bowling event will take place at 1723 Reisterstown Road in Pikesville. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/queer-bowl-bmore-tickets-920883406057

July 20

Unmatched Pride

Calling all LGBTQ-friendly families! Unmatched Athlete and Under Armour have partnered up once again to host the annual Pride Olympics for LGBTQ and allied youths. Free lunch will be provided to all participants and families. This will take place at the Stadium at the House, located at 2601 Port Covington Drive in Baltimore. The games will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Everyone is welcome at this free, family-friendly sporting event. Find admission forms and more information online at unmatchedathlete.org/pride.