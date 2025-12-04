Three Places to Visit When the First Snow Falls in Maryland

When winter comes around and the temperatures drop, there is one redeeming factor that accompanies the cold mornings and dark nights: snow.

While it may make driving hard, and require shoveling and salting, snow brings peace and quiet as it blankets Maryland — or parts of Maryland, at least.

With Baltimore being in the northern part of the state, we get more snow than our friends in St. Mary’s or Calvert Counties, but Charm City is also nestled on the Chesapeake, which means less accumulation than our neighboring cities and counties to the west.

But just because there may not be much snow coming to your front stoop doesn’t mean you have to miss out on it all together. Check out these three small Maryland towns this winter for a wonderful snowy getaway.

1. Cumberland

Cumberland is, in short, a gem. The town of 20,000 is found on the north branch of the Potomac River and has a rich history dating back to the 1700s. Located at the base of the Appalachians about two-and-a-half hours from Baltimore, there is plenty of snow to be found. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Cumberland’s average annual snowfall is around 30 inches, significantly more than that of Baltimore. With a beautiful downtown, it is easily walkable and there are plenty of places to stay and eat, as well as shop and learn about the region’s unique history.

2. Taneytown

Just an hour-and-fifteen minutes northwest of Baltimore, Taneytown has a true small-town feel. With a main street right out of a movie and around 30 inches of annual snowfall, Taneytown is an easy place to go for a day or a weekend if you so choose. There is plenty of history to take in in Taneytown too — General George Meade made Taneytown his headquarters for some time during the Civil War, and the town is only 20 minutes away from legendary Gettysburg. Plus, Taneytown is an uncovered gem, so you can take in the beautiful white snow and scenic farmland without worrying about large crowds or difficulty finding accommodations.

3. Oakland

Let’s say that those two options tickle your fancy, but you don’t want to just see snow — you want to see heaps of it. Oakland is the place for you. Weather.com says that from 1985 to 2015, the city in Maryland’s panhandle averaged a whopping hundred-plus inches a year. While it’s three-and-a-half hours away from Baltimore, Oakland can seem much further in some ways. It’s a true Appalachian town, like Cumberland, and has plenty of beautiful old architecture everywhere you look. Oakland is a railroad town, too, which means train enthusiasts will have a whole other reason to visit.

Listen — you may not like winter. You’re certainly not alone in that. But, isn’t there something to be said for embracing it, even if just for a day or a weekend? If so, check out one of these beautiful snowy towns, all within a morning’s drive from Charm City. Just don’t forget your boots!