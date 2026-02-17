Craft Fairs, Fun Runs and More This Weekend

The greater Baltimore area has a lot to offer this weekend. Here are a few of the best happenings!

All Weekend

February 20-22

American Craft Made Baltimore

The American Craft Council is hosting its 49th American Craft Made Baltimore, an annual immersive event that brings together hundreds of artists and craft makers for a local shopping experience like no other. Enjoy demonstrations, hands-on experiences and connecting with others from across the U.S. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday & Saturday / 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday.

$10 | 2026 American Craft Made Baltimore – American Craft Council | American Craft Council

Saturday

February 21

Fête of Lights

The Maryland Institute College of Art is celebrating 200 years with an immersive art experience this Saturday. Gala begins in the main building at 6 p.m. with cocktails, a reception-style dinner and a front-row view of the Wearable Art Contest. At 7 p.m., party in the plaza with music, dancing, dessert, and creative displays in Brown Center and Cohen Plaza.

$50-$350 | Fête of Lights: The MICA Bicentennial Gala | MICA

Sunday

February 22

The Maryland Indoor 5k and Family Fun Run at Arundel Mills Mall!

Arundel Mills is hosting a one-of-a-kind fun run experience at the mall. Escape from the cold and run or walk around the mall. All participants will receive shirts, swag and other giveaways. Indoor 5k starts at 8:45 a.m. and the Family Fun Run course opens at 9:45 a.m.

$30-$40 | The Maryland Indoor 5k and Family Fun Run at Arundel Mills Mall!