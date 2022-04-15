‘Duck Duck Goose’ Chef Opens New French Bistro

Ashish Alfred, owner and chef of Duck Duck Goose in Fells Point (and other locations in Washington, D.C. and Bethesda) is heading up a new venture in Federal Hill.

No Way Rose is now open at 31 E. Cross St.

The space offers a laid-back atmosphere with bold cocktails, including traditional French recipes with a twist, a curated wine and beer list and zero-proof options.

While visiting Paris, Alfred says he experienced a dining culture that was not always about sitting down for a formal three-course meal but sometimes just about a quick diversion on your way from one place to the next.

“I think at its soul French food is very simple like … ‘I’m getting started with my evening, and I want to stop in somewhere and just have like a bite of charcuterie and some cheese and a few glasses of wine,’” he says.

No Way Rose is meant to provide a casual dining experience in the on-the-rise Cross Street corridor hearkening back to traditional French bistro classics with modern influences and local ingredients.

“In terms of the menu, we’re really excited for our Salmon Tartare, Bayonne Ham and Squash Tartine, Black Truffle Agnolotti, Red Berry Pavlova, and the NWR Burger—which is a different take on our beloved DDG Burger at Duck

Duck Goose,” Alfred says.

Weekends at No Way Rose will have brunch with thematic parties featuring DJs and musicians, plus burlesque and performance artists. An extended cocktail hour in the evenings will give guests a supper club experience.

Full dinner service in a family-friendly environment on weekdays will complement the more vibrant energy on Saturday and Sunday.

The Alfred Restaurant Group chef has gained recognition through appearances on Food Network programs including “Chopped” and “Cutthroat Kitchen.” He was named Chef of the Year by the Restaurant Association of Maryland for his community commitment and excellence.

Stay tuned for a closer look at No Way Rose and the women at the helm of its management team.