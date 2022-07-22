Baltimore Summer Restaurant Week 2022!

Baltimore’s largest promotion of local restaurants is back and its’ flavors are bolder than ever.

With plenty of vegan, vegetarian and kid-friendly options, Baltimore Restaurant Week has something for everyone. Escape the heat and dine indoors with 74 participating restaurants.

Find exclusive menu items and pre-fixe menus from $25 to $45 from July 22 to July 31.

Baltimore’s restaurant week is all about supporting local restaurants and helping residents discover the rich and diverse culinary scene of Baltimore. (Of course, if your favorites are participating, the discounts are handy, too!)

Presented by Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and Visit Baltimore, the culinary week promotion has been occurring biannually since 2006, with a winter restaurant week occurring in January.

Gluten-free, nut-free, vegan and vegetarian options are all available at highly-affordable prices, so everyone can experience the many local flavors of Baltimore. Sort through participating restaurants by neighborhood, menu type, price, cuisine and dietary needs at baltimorerestaurantweek.com.

Two unique, cultural-focused restaurants share their vision below.

Spotlight: The Black Olive and Charming Elephant

The Black Olive has strong historic ties to Baltimore and a team with a devotion to their craft. Owner Dimitris Spiliadis, has been preparing and crafting Greek cuisine—starting alongside his mother—for 27 years. His secret to success, he says, is organic, fresh ingredients and a quality team of staff members.

When asked about his favorite item on the menu, Spiliadis says, “I like sardines and grape leaves, but I like everything. I love our crab cake.”

The Black Olive is an authentic Greek fish tavern, located in a renovated Fells Point general store. The restaurant itself is 25 years old and deeply enveloped in a historic cobblestoned section of Baltimore.

Its restaurant week menu features enticing Greek flavors with lamb, lobster, crab, Greek Village Salad and desserts.

Newer to Baltimore’s food scene is Charming Elephant, the first Lao restaurant in Baltimore. Charming Elephant has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options and is serving lunch and dinner during restaurant week.

Families looking for an accessible dining experience will appreciate that it’s kid-friendly, too.

The restaurant opened in October 2020, beating the odds of a new restaurant surviving during the early days of the pandemic. Its mission is to preserve and embrace Lao culture in its cuisine and dining experience. Restaurants owner and founder Vanessa Sipayboun parents left Laos during the Secret War and brought their culture with them.

Its menu features items such as Pad Khao, which is fried rice with snow peas, chopped carrots and a choice of meat. The restaurant also serves Lao Sausage made with pork, lemongrass and onions, served with a kaffir leaf. Vegan and vegetarian options include Vegan Tom Yum, Tofu Garden Wraps and Vegan Pad Khao.

Restaurant owners or managers looking to participate in Baltimore Restaurant Week in the future can register online at baltimorerestaurantweek.com or contact organizers at [email protected].