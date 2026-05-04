Things to Do This Weekend in Baltimore (May 8-10)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from a pottery sale to a book festival.

53rd Annual Spring Art and Pottery Sale

May 8-9, 3-9 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday | Towson, MD

Students and faculty at Towson University’s Department of Art and Design will be selling their art, including pottery, jewelry, paintings and photography, with a portion of all proceeds going towards the school’s operations

Free | events.towson.edu/event/53rd-annual-spring-art-and-pottery-sale

10th Annual Books in Bloom Festival

May 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. | Columbia, MD

Color Burst Park’s annual book festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year! Attendees will be able to meet local authors and purchase their work, as well as taking part in a book swap and enjoying live readings.

Free | merriweatherdistrict.com/books-in-bloom

Keith Washington Celebrates Mother’s Day!

May 10, 5-6:30 p.m. | Baltimore, MD

R&B performer Keith Washington will be performing a special concert for Mother’s Day at Keystone Korner.

$20-$65 | keystonekornerbaltimore.com