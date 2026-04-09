Things to Do This Weekend in Baltimore (April 10-12)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from a night of country music to a street food festival!

The Baltimore Hayride Country Dance Night

April 10, 7 p.m.-midnight | Baltimore, MD

Get ready for a hoedown at Peabody Heights Brewery, where attendees are encouraged to dress up in their finest cowboy (or girl) attire for an evening of live country music and dance!

$11.50-$15 | peabodyheightsbrewery.com/event/the-baltimore-hayride

Baltimore Mosaic Lamp Making Workshop

April 11-12, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. | Baltimore, MD

Learn how to make a Turkish glass mosaic lamp at this workshop at Hyatt Place Baltimore/Inner Harbor! A Turkish tea service will also be served.

$99 | artmasterclass.com

Baltimore Street Food Festival

April 11, 2-8 p.m. | Baltimore, MD

Sample food and drinks from local restaurants and food trucks from all over the Baltimore area at this food festival featuring more than 30 vendors, taking place at Power Plant Live.

$20 | streetfoodfests.com/event/baltimore