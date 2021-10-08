Baltimore-based interior designers Meghan Allison and Susanna Dike know the value of finding something unique for your home.

It’s the small pieces that can really transform a room, they say.

“It might be like a brass sculpture or, (someone would say) ‘Oh I love that little bowl,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, I got that in Morocco at a market for like $10.’ It’s not necessarily that something has to be expensive to be very stylish,” Allison says.

The design duo, who struck up a friendship when their children were in school together, found they were both looking for these types of individualized pieces for clients in their design firms and were coming up short.

That led to the creation of Bungalow Modern—a home décor pop-up shop coming to The Village at Cross Keys from Oct. 14 to 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Their concept was to create an eclectic, “traveled” look by mixing styles from regions throughout the world. Before moving to Baltimore, Allison worked on multimillion-dollar hospitality projects worldwide.

The design pair also want to encourage using styles in ways that go against the grain.

“We want people to realize that you can mix styles. You can mix colors. You can mix patterns; you can mix textures and have it look put-together,” Dike says.

She adds that she likes offering pieces that can work in various settings in the home so that you can move them around and the space feels new and updated.

Dike and Allison decided on a pop-up concept because they know people like to be able see items to touch and scale them. With a significant amount items on backorder because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they didn’t want customers to have to wait.

It’s also a chance for them to see what resonates with people. They have tentative approval for two additional weekends at Cross Keys on Nov. 11 to 14 and Dec. 2 to 5.

To curate the Bungalow Modern collection, Dike and Allison draw from importers in Africa, Asia and South America who have relationships with local artisans. The goal is to support craftsmanship that feeds into local economies, Allison says.

Discover these three items you’ll be able to find at Bungalow Modern: