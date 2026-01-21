Brewskies, Bracelets and More This Week in Baltimore January 23-25

Baltimore always has a lot to offer, and this weekend is a great weekend to explore everything from festivals to arts and crafts. Here are some of the area’s best happenings!

Friday

Baltimore Restaurant Week

Jan. 23- Feb. 1

Locations vary

Friday marks the start of Baltimore’s Restaurant Week. Enjoy discounted meals and carryout specials for one week only.

$10-65 | https://baltimorerestaurantweek.com/

Saturday

Harbor Point Ice Festival

Jan. 24

1310 Point Street, Baltimore 21231

With the expected snow this weekend, the Central Plaza at Harbor Point will be hosting their Ice Festival just in time. Watch master ice sculptors create works of art at this family-friendly event.

FREE | https://www.harborpoint.com/hp-ice-festival

Sunday

Crew Day In: Brewskies & Bracelets

Jan. 25

4315 Harford Rd Baltimore, Maryland 21214

Beer and Ballet is inviting Baltimoreans to Found Studio’s private space for friendship bracelet making, brews and snacks, followed by a shopping excursion at Found Studio.

$5 | Beer & Ballet Maryland Crew Day In