Brewskies, Bracelets and More This Week in Baltimore January 23-25

Baltimore always has a lot to offer, and this weekend is a great weekend to explore everything from festivals to arts and crafts. Here are some of the area’s best happenings!
Friday
Baltimore Restaurant Week
Jan. 23- Feb. 1
Locations vary
Friday marks the start of Baltimore’s Restaurant Week. Enjoy discounted meals and carryout specials for one week only.
$10-65 | https://baltimorerestaurantweek.com/
Saturday
Harbor Point Ice Festival
Jan. 24
1310 Point Street, Baltimore 21231
With the expected snow this weekend, the Central Plaza at Harbor Point will be hosting their Ice Festival just in time. Watch master ice sculptors create works of art at this family-friendly event.
FREE | https://www.harborpoint.com/hp-ice-festival
Sunday
Crew Day In: Brewskies & Bracelets
Jan. 25
4315 Harford Rd Baltimore, Maryland 21214
Beer and Ballet is inviting Baltimoreans to Found Studio’s private space for friendship bracelet making, brews and snacks, followed by a shopping excursion at Found Studio.
$5 | Beer & Ballet Maryland Crew Day In