Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Celebrates Marin Alsop’s Musical Accomplishments with Special Programming

Marin Alsop’s 14-year tenure as music director for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will come to a close this summer. In honor of her work and achievements, the BSO has announced a multifaceted virtual and in-person celebration that will run from March until June.

The commemoration will begin Sunday, March 7, with the return of “BSO Encore Powered by PNC” on WBJC radio. Listeners can tune in to the two-hour long program each Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. through June 13 to experience never before released recordings, Alsop’s signature repertoire and interviews with Alsop and BSO musicians about their favorite moments during the past 14 years.

Alsop, who joined BSO as music director in 2007, is an internationally renowned conductor, mentor and innovator who has been honored with the World Economic Forum’s Crystal Award. She is the first and only conductor to receive a MacArthur Fellowship and is the first female conductor to conduct the Last Night of the BBC Proms in 2013.

Her accomplishments at the BSO include founding OrchKids, a music education program for Baltimore’s most disadvantaged youth in 2008, and leading the orchestra on its first European tour in 13 years in 2018.

“With genius, humanity and vision, Marin has led both on and off the podium, raising the standard for how the BSO uses the power of music to change lives,” said Peter Kjome, BSO president and CEO, in a recent press release. “She has instilled values that will continue to shape how we carry out our mission—through her transition to music director laureate and OrchKids founder next season and long into the future. We invite our community to join us as we salute her online and in person.”

The event will culminate in “The Marin Festival,” a multiweek event that will feature virtual performances, outdoor concerts and a virtual gala concert where Alsop will lead the orchestra in her final concert as music director. BSO Artistic Partner Wordsmith will emcee the gala, which will feature a special guest performance by Renée Fleming from the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.

To stream “BSO Encore Powered by PNC,” visit bsomusic.org.