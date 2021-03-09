THB Bagelry and Deli to Open New Owings Mills Location, Unveils Specialty Bagels for March

Bagel lovers will be happy to learn that THB Bagelry and Deli will open a new location in Owings Mills in May. The establishment’s CEO, Tony Scotto, says that he’s been getting requests for years to open a store in the area. His team is excited to be offering its New York–style bagels to a broader region.

“Our stores are strategically placed where people are traveling to work,” he says. “We love this location not only because it’s a new center but also because it’s positioned between Westminster and Baltimore. People commuting to the city have easy access to a new location.”

The new store will be the sixth and largest THB location, as well as the second store to open during the pandemic.

“We opened Columbia Crossing last November. I was scared when the pandemic first hit, but I have family in Italy, and because it hit earlier there, we kind of had a heads-up and started preparing a few weeks ahead,” says Scotto.

To ensure a fun, safe experience for the guests and the staff, the new location is designed with COVID-19 safety features, including multiple kiosks, a socially distanced waiting area and a walk-up window for mobile ordering on the myTHB app.

When designing the interior of the store, THB worked closely with Manaurino, an Italian-based architecture, design and communication firm that created a design reminiscent of the piazzas of southern Italy. Scotto, who was born and raised in Italy, says it’s important to THB to create an ambiance that will emanate positive energy.

“We’re using materials like white wood and fresh plants that can stimulate the energy so that you can walk in and immediately feel better,” he explains.

Scotto says that now, more than ever, it’s important to celebrate the good things in life. To bring a little cheer to Baltimoreans, THB will be releasing green, white and orange St. Paddy’s Day bagels on March 17 and Maryland Day flag bagels on March 25 so that people can show off their state pride.

“A lot of people think we’re a franchise, but we’re not,” Scotto says. “We’re a family-owned, local business, and we’re proud to be part of Maryland. We want to celebrate that on Maryland Day.”

This year is the first time that THB will offer shipping on Maryland Day so that people who don’t live in Maryland can still enjoy the bagels and show their love. As an added bonus, THB will donate proceeds to the Baltimore Restaurant Relief Fund, a nonprofit created to support and rebuild the restaurant industry.

“The industry is still fighting so hard right now,” Scotto says. “We worked with the Baltimore Restaurant Relief Fund on National Bagel Day in January, and we’re super happy to be working with them again.”

Preordering for bagels is available on the myTHB app and eatthb.com.