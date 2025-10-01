Four Great Shows to Attend in Baltimore in the First Week of October

As fall settles in Baltimore, the city will come alive with music, theater, comedy and more. Summer’s outdoor fun gives way to the packed indoor schedule of the cooler months, and the beginning of October has a host of great events to attend no matter what kind of fun you like to have. Check out one of these four events over the next week in Charm City!

Jazzy Summer Nights: Final show with Dru Hill; Thursday, Oct. 2, 5–10 p.m. at Baltimore City Hall

Check out the final edition of the Jazzy Summer Nights series, which has been a part of the fabric of Baltimore arts for two and a half decades. The series is going out with a bang, with Baltimore legends Dru Hill taking the stage to perform their decades of hits. The vibes are always high at Jazzy Summer Nights, and while Oct. 2 is no longer really summer, you’ll want to catch the show one more time before it disappears for good.

Jimmy O. Yang; Friday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m. at the Lyric

Jimmy O. Yang is a well-known comedian and actor who has been in shows like “Silicon Valley” and “Fresh Off the Boat” and movies like “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Love Hard.” He is coming to the Lyric for a night of comedy as a part of his “Big and Tall” tour. Yang is multitalented, as he has also authored a book and has a YouTube channel.

Jurassic Park in Concert; Saturday, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 5, 3 p.m. at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

Live at the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall is a performance of the soundtrack from one of the most well-known film series of all time, performed by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. With two shows, you can catch the grand music of John Williams on either day of the weekend, depending on your schedule!

Gil and Orli Shaham; Sunday, Oct. 5, 5:30 p.m. at Shriver Hall

Violinist Gil and pianist Orli are a fabulous sibling pairing that will be performing the works of Clara and Robert Schumann, Johannes Brahms and Amanda Maier. Gil is a Grammy award winner, while his sister Orli is internationally acclaimed. Together, they are as good as it gets! There is also a pre-concert talk at 4:30 p.m. in Shriver Hall with WBJC-FM’s Jonathan Palevsky.