An Interior Designer for Every Style

While the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us many things over the last year and a half, one of the things that comes to the forefront is the importance of home. In a short period of time, the home has become a place to work, exercise, relax and even attend school.
With so much time spent in our abodes, the demand for interior design services is at an all-time high. Here in Baltimore, we have no shortage of talented interior design professionals, which means there is a little something for everyone, no matter your style or investment level. The following list is by no means an exhaustive one, but it provides a great roundup of designers to get you started in your search.
Stephanie Gamble/Stephanie Gamble Interiors
Classic, functional luxury
Stephanie Bradshaw
Bold and beautiful
Jennifer Walter/Folding Chair Design Co.
Fun and playful, lover of wallpaper
Joy Strom/Strom Interiors
Bespoke, eclectic, Scandinavian-inspired
Rachel Gill/Rachel Gill Design
English-inspired, mix of old and new, high and low