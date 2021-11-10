Follow Us
An Interior Designer for Every Style

Rachel Gill

While the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us many things over the last year and a half, one of the things that comes to the forefront is the importance of home. In a short period of time, the home has become a place to work, exercise, relax and even attend school.

With so much time spent in our abodes, the demand for interior design services is at an all-time high. Here in Baltimore, we have no shortage of talented interior design professionals, which means there is a little something for everyone, no matter your style or investment level. The following list is by no means an exhaustive one, but it provides a great roundup of designers to get you started in your search.

Stephanie Gamble/Stephanie Gamble Interiors

Stephanie Gamble Interiors

Classic, functional luxury

 

Stephanie Bradshaw

Stephanie Bradshaw

Bold and beautiful

 

Jennifer Walter/Folding Chair Design Co.

Jennifer Walter/Folding Chair Design Co.

Fun and playful, lover of wallpaper

 

Joy Strom/Strom Interiors

Joy Strom

Bespoke, eclectic, Scandinavian-inspired

 

Rachel Gill/Rachel Gill Design

Rachel Gill Design

English-inspired, mix of old and new, high and low

