Unusual Pumpkins for Carving

Pumpkins and squashes in shades of misty blue and gray, like those shown here, are delightfully eerie sitting on a porch on Halloween night. Carved pumpkins are as much as part of Halloween as ghosts and goblins; no haunted house is complete without their glow.

To create a unique look to your carving, cut a hole in the bottom of a pumpkin and scoop out the seeds. Use a carving tool with a V-shaped tip or a wood gouge to cut shallow spirals from the top of the pumpkin to the bottom, without cutting completely through the flesh. Illuminate with a bulb screwed into a light socket that has a cord rated for outdoor use.