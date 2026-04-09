Winter Outdoor Adventures

By Jenna Dolch

Winter hiking often offers a quieter, more peaceful way to explore the outdoors. With fewer crowds, clear views through leafless trees and cool temperatures ideal for longer walks, the season can be perfect for getting outside.

Maryland and Virginia are home to a wide range of trails that shine in winter. From waterfall hikes to scenic overlooks and historic paths, many trails remain accessible year-round and offer rewarding views without summer heat or humidity.

Whether you’re looking for a short stroll or a more challenging trek, these winter hikes around Maryland and Virginia are worth adding to your cold-weather plans.

Great Falls Loop Trail

Winter brings dramatic views to the Great Falls area as the Potomac River rushes through rocky cliffs framed by bare trees. The loop trail offers overlooks, wooded paths and plenty of scenic stopping points. Cooler temperatures make the rocky terrain more comfortable to navigate, and winter crowds are typically lighter than in warmer months. It’s a great option for hikers who want big views without a long drive.

Location: 11710 Macarthur Blvd., Potomac

Sugarloaf Mountain

Sugarloaf Mountain is a winter favorite thanks to its sweeping views and variety of trail options. On clear winter days, hikers can see for miles from the summit. The well-maintained trails make it accessible year-round, and winter’s quieter atmosphere allows for a more relaxed experience. It’s a popular spot for both beginners and experienced hikers.

Location: 7901 Comus Road, Dickerson

Annapolis Rock

via Appalachian Trail

This section of the Appalachian Trail rewards hikers with one of Maryland’s most iconic overlooks. In winter, the rocky outcrop offers unobstructed views across the valley, making the hike especially scenic. The trail is well-marked and manageable, though icy patches can appear after snowfall. It’s a great winter hike for those seeking a rewarding destination.

Location: 11175 Baltimore National Pike, Myersville, MD

Patapsco Valley State Park – Cascade Falls Trail

Patapsco Valley State Park offers miles of trails, but the Cascade Falls area stands out in winter. Water flowing over rocks creates a peaceful backdrop, and frozen edges can add to the scenery on colder days. The trails are relatively sheltered, making them comfortable even on brisk afternoons. It’s a great nearby option for Baltimore-area hikers.

Location: 8020 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Virginia

Old Rag Mountain

For experienced hikers, Old Rag Mountain delivers one of Virginia’s most famous hikes and winter offers a quieter, less crowded experience. The rock scramble and summit views are especially rewarding on clear days. While winter conditions require preparation, the payoff is panoramic views and a sense of accomplishment.

Location: Etlan, VA

Dark Hollow Falls Trail

Dark Hollow Falls is one of Shenandoah National Park’s most popular hikes, but winter brings fewer visitors and peaceful surroundings. The waterfall remains impressive year-round, and snow or ice can add to the beauty. The trail is short but steep, making it a good option for a quick winter adventure.

Location: Shenandoah National Park, VA

Bull Run–Occoquan Trail

Stretching through wooded areas and along riverbanks, the Bull Run–Occoquan Trail is ideal for winter hiking. Leafless trees open up views of the water, and the long, relatively flat path allows for flexible out-and-back hikes. It’s a peaceful option for those who enjoy longer walks without steep climbs.

Location: 10875 Hampton Road, Fairfax Station, VA