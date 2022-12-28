This winter, enjoy a number of festive events that stretch throughout the month into January, as well as events highlighting Baltimore’s arts, culture and community.

Find more news in food, business and lifestyle topics in our December/January digital issue: digital.baltimorestyle.com/issues/December-2022/index.html

Throughout the month

Baltimore, Addressed

The Baltimore Museum of Art recently opened an exhibit featuring five awardees from Baltimore’s Baker Artist Awards. In their exploration of Baltimore’s past, present and imagined future, they share their own geographic or social experiences by touching on topics such as the city’s complex histories or its rich natural and intellectual resources. Open through March, 12, 2023. Free; artbma.org

Throughout the month

Winter on the Waterfront

It’s that time of year again, and the harbor is abuzz with wintery delight. Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore presents an array of seasonal activities to draw out homebodies during the chill , including a Christmas Village through Dec. 24, an ice rink through Jan. 16, and the Harbor Point Ice Festival, featuring Year of the Rabbit –themed sculptures, food trucks and interactive ice the whole family will enjoy. Find a full list of events at waterfrontpartnership.org/enjoy/winter-on-the-waterfront

Throughout the month

Losing Winter

Under the shadow of climate change, we are faced with the reality that winters are not what they used to be. Relive memories of Maryland winters from the past 100 years, from the 1899 blizzard to 2010’s “Snowmageddon,” through interviews, photo collections, home movies and weather reports, and record and submit your own memory. On display at the Maryland Center for History and Culture through March 2023. Free. mdhistory.org

Dec. 10

Green Spring Station’s 8th Annual Holiday Makers Market

For one day only, Green Spring Station in Lutherville will transform into a holiday oasis, with live holiday music, more than 30 hand-selected local vendors and artisans and a winter cocktail bar. The eighth annual marketplace from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will feature the premier of Cane Collective’s winter cocktail mixers. Free. greenspringstation.com

Dec. 16-17

The 3rd Annual Corner Carol

Come one, come all for a variety show that spans all belief systems. Fells Point Corner Theatre in Baltimore presents a holiday cabaret of storytelling, poetry, dance and music with the goal of being inclusive and restorative—in celebration of art in the community. Shows are at 8 p.m. both nights, and tickets are $24. fpct.org

Dec. 17

Wreaths Across America Day

Pay special tribute to veterans during the holiday season through an annual ceremony to lay wreaths on the graves of our fallen heroes. You can participate in the national ceremony locally at Baltimore National Cemetery in Catonsville or Mount Pleasant Chappell of Carroll County Cemetery in Finksburg at noon. Learn how to sponsor a wreath, volunteer or donate at wreathsacrossamerica.org

Dec. 18

Illumination Celebration

The first night of Chanukah begins with a family-friendly celebration at the Gordon Center’s outdoor venue in Owings Mills. At 5 p.m., gather for a holiday spectacular with FireLight—a full program showcasing fire and light entertainment, with stunts by 7textures and dynamic dancing stories with props. Free. associated.org/event/illumination-celebration-chanukah

Dec. 24

Christmas Eve Signature Lunch Cruise

Enjoy festive entertainment with a DJ, chef-prepared holiday brunch buffet and full bar service on a seasonal cruise on the Patapsco River. Board at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor at 12:30 p.m. and embark from 1-3 p.m. Tickets are $44.90-74.90 and children younger than age 3 ride free. cityexperiences.com

Dec. 28

Kwanzaa Celebration

This holiday season, you can learn about the seven principles of Kwanzaa with this African American cultural celebration at the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center in Columbia. From 5:30-8 p.m., explore local vendors, an African-centered kid’s corner, presentations and musical performances. howardcountymd.gov

Jan. 21

Behzod Abduraimov, piano

The Candlight Concert Society welcomes back Uzbek pianist Behzod Abduraimov for an evening concert at UMBC’s Linehan Concert Hall in Catonsville. The 7:30 p.m. show will include familiar stories in song such as Prokofiev’s “Romeo and Juliet” suite. Tickets are $10-45. Youth enter free with adult. candlelightconcerts.org

Jan. 21-22

Lunar Night Cultural Festival

New this year, and closing out the harbor’s “Winter on the Waterfront” activities, is a special celebration of the Lunar New Year. Enjoy a family-friendly festival featuring Asian art, food and performances from 2-10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Tickets TBD. lunar-night.com

Jan. 27-28

An Evening with May Miller

The Fells Point Corner Theatre presents a tribute to Washington D.C./Baltimore native May Miller, who was the most widely published female poet of the Harlem Renaissance. Through readings and discussions of her plays and poems, locals can keep her from becoming a lost treasure. Additional performance Feb. 3-4. Tickets are $24. fpct.org