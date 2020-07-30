Weekend Plans, What to do July 30th – August 2nd

Thursday

A Night at the Opera . . . at Home

Pour a drink and stream a free encore of Baltimore Concert Opera’s Thirsty Thursdays at the Opera through Aug. 2. All artists perform virtually so that you can have a night of musical joy in the comfort of your own home. Visit their YouTube page at youtube.com/ConcertOpera to watch the production. For more information visit their website.

‘Carmen’

Even in a pandemic, the show must go on. Come to the outdoor “Carmen Concert” in Eager Park to experience the groundbreaking musical that the Voices of Carmen cast and crew has been working tirelessly to produce. This musical, written and arranged by CJay and Winston Philip, was created in 2018 as a way to examine conflict among young people, to bring awareness to emotional health and to call for improved community dialogue. Each performance has an interactive component that allows the audience comment and discuss on the issues as they arise. “I’m very excited to continue this program for our young people who’ve had so much of their lives cancelled this year already,” CJay Philip say. All performances are free but rely on audience donations. Event starts at 6:30 p.m. in Eager Park For information visit their website. To watch live stream conversations with the VOC crew, click here.

Saturday

Best Seats in the House

Your own house, that is. It might be a while before we’re going to in-person concerts again, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still get that live music feel. This Saturday at 8 p.m. Super City performs a virtual concert broadcasted live from the Creative Alliance Theater as part of the theater’s new Virtual Front Row event. With the band’s melodic, guitar-driven pop and exhilarating choreography, there’s no doubt you’ll be on your feet and dancing in your living room as if you were there in person. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Equal Justice Initiative that works to end mass incarceration, excessive punishment, and racial inequality. Tickets start at $8. For more information, visit creativealliance.org.

Saturday & Sunday

Cheers to 2 Years

Join Guinness Open Gate Brewery in celebrating their two-year anniversary this weekend. In honor of the occasion, the brewery will be serving two new beers, 2nd Anniversary Lemon Peppermint Stick Barrel-Aged Ale and 2nd Anniversary Honey Pale Ale. Grab one of these delicious drinks and a free doughnut from District Doughnuts with flavors inspired by the new beers. Stop inside the gates or use curbside pickup. Get all the details right here.

Drive-Thru Delicious

You won’t want to miss the Weber’s Farm Drive-Thru Blackberry and Peach Festival. From 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., the farm offers grab-and-go fresh produce and mouth-watering treats including a peach and blackberry sundae, a peach creamsicle, cold apple cider, apple cider donuts, and a make-your-own peach and blackberry breakfast box. Drive up and place your order with a cashier, or place your order online and use curbside pickup. The festival is being held Aug. 1-2 and again Aug. 15-16. For more information including pricing and COVID-19 protocols visit weberscidermillfarm.com.

Any-Day Fun

Scandals and Ghost Stories

Journey back in time this summer and find out all about Colonial Annapolis with a guided walking tour. Choose from a variety of guided adventures featuring everything from 18th-century architecture in their Colonial Annapolis tour to the saucy, shocking scandals of the city in the new Scandalous Annapolis tour. Don’t forget to check out their brand new spooky Spirits and Spirits tour complete with haunted waterways, myths, and ghost stories. Social distancing and CDC guidelines will be enforced. Find out more information and book your tour here.