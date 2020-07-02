Weekend Plans, What to Do July 2-5

By Jessica Gregg





What’s Fourth of July without fireworks? We are about to find out.

This has always been one of my favorite holidays: The flags are out in my flower bed, and I have ordered a crumb-topped cherry pie from Jeannie Bird Bakery, a hometown favorite. Some years, I make my own dessert; but this feels like a year to give a little support to a local institution.

I also plan to watch “Hamilton.” How about you? Disney Plus airs the musical on July 3, which seems a good way to usher in the holiday weekend in this most unusual year.

What’s on tap for your weekend? We have a mix of virtual and outdoor fun from around our area to help you plan.

Thursday

Maryland Science Center Reopens

The Maryland Science Center reopens today, welcoming guests up to 25 percent capacity. The science center will be open Thursdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m.-5p.m. Visitors are encouraged to reserve tickets online. No word yet if they will bring back some of their date night specials. The IMAX theater remains closed, but all other exhibits are open including the Davis Planetarium. Masks are required and other COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. mdsci.org

Make a cocktail to kick off the weekend.

WTMD’s Virtual First Thursday

Let’s get the music going on the Weekend Eve, a Thursday that is really a Friday for many in this holiday weekend. Tune in at 8 p.m. for WTMD’s Virtual First Thursday featuring Grace Potter, Sarah Jarosz, Laura Marling, Katie Pruitt, Eze Jackson, Michael Nau and more. The show will stream here through Facebook Live, and listeners are encouraged to send in photos of their at-home parties to be featured in “Couch Cam” segments. Sounds like a suitably chill will to ease into weekend. We’re there. wtmd.org

Greedy Reads Trivia Night

The first Thursday of the month is trivia night, brought to you by another one of our favorite independent bookstores, Greedy Reads. Details on Facebook. The event is through Zoom. 7:30 p.m. greedyreads.com

Friday

Drive-In Summer Movies at Savage Mill

Savage Mill has started a summer movie series that will be held every other Friday night. Tonight, the family can watch “Shrek.” All movie goers must remain in their cars, and a contact-less ticket system is in place. Parking is first-come, first-serve. $10 per car. 8600 Foundry Street, Savage, 8:30 p.m. savagemill.com

HoCo Community Drive-In

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is playing at the Howard County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 8 p.m. and show time is 9 p.m. Movie goers must stay in their cars; they can bring their own food, but there are no trash bins. Get tickets online for touch-free check-in. Visit the website to get your tickets and to see local restaurant partners for this event, which is sponsored by the Ellicott City Rotary Club.

Fashion for your weekend

Fourth of July Weekend at Old Westminster Winery

Pack a picnic for an evening of live music and good wine. Groups of six or fewer (including children) are welcome. Social distancing and masking in common areas will be practiced. Matt McMullin performs on Friday night, Greg Kneller is Saturday’s singer, and Chasing Autumn will perform on Sunday. Hours are Friday, 4-9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. oldwestminster.com

Saturday

Virtual July 4th Visionary Pets on Parade

The parade has gone virtual! This hometown favorite starts at 11 a.m. Never been? OK, be prepared for cute pets dressed to show off some patriotic pride, or just the fact that they are downright adorable. Quirky and charming, this is one of those uniquely Baltimore events that must make your bucket list. avam.org

Virtual Benefit Concert

The Cherry Hill Community Coalition celebrates the history, culture and self-determination of Baltimore’s Historic Cherry Hill community with a virtual benefit concert. The music starts at 12:30 p.m. and includes artists such as Navasha Daya, Mighty Mark, Jonathan Gilmore & The Experience, Kerq, Rashad D. Hawkins, Omnia Azar, Ernest Third, Mike- Mike ZOME and more. The event raises money for culturally relevant educational arts and crafts supplies, as well as enrichment for kids in Cherry Hill, one of Baltimore’s historically black communities. cherryhillfest.com

What else?