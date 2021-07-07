Watershed’s Seafood Wonders

Cross Street Market’s brand-new restaurant, Watershed, brings upscale casual dining to Federal Hill. The establishment, which opened in May, is the Atlas Restaurant Group’s newest property in Baltimore and specializes in classic Maryland seafood.

“Opening in Federal Hill was a great opportunity to reinvest in the area,” says Tyler Baumler, Atlas’ director of operations at Watershed and The Choptank at Broadway Market. “We’re offering a little more of an elevated experience, which brings new clients into the area who are looking for great product and are willing to spend more money.”

One of Watershed’s most distinctive features is the expansive rooftop bar on top of Cross Street Market. Complete with exceptional views of the neighborhood, picnic tables, a covered bar, plenty of TVs and a gaming area, Watershed offers locals an ideal spot to grab a drink, enjoy steamed hard-shell crabs and have some fun.

“Picture a beautiful beer garden oasis on the top of Federal Hill with unlimited fountains of orange crushes,” Baumler says.