Things to Do This Weekend in Baltimore (July 17-19)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from a convention for Black authors to an Argentinian cooking class.

The Rustic Cuisine of Argentina

July 17, 6-9 p.m. | Baltimore, MD

Learn how to make classic Argentinian dishes, including empanadas, ribeye with chimichurri and flan, at this cooking class and dinner at Schola.

$108.55 | tinyurl.com/RusticCuisineArgentina

Black Authors’ Expo

July 18, 1-4 p.m. | Nottingham, MD

Discover new books and meet Baltimore-based Black authors at this all-ages event at the Kenwood Center, which also features a vendor fair highlighting local Black-owned small businesses.

$10 | tinyurl.com/BlackAuthorsExpo

90s Themed Cookie Decorating Class & Milkshakes

July 19, 2 p.m. | Ellicott City, MD

Decorate cookies with a ’90s flair while enjoying a milkshake at this workshop hosted by Live & Love Cakes and The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar.

$60.54 | tinyurl.com/90sCookieDecorating