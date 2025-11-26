Running, Ravens and More This Week in Baltimore November 27-November 30

This holiday weekend is a great time to get out and explore the Baltimore region. From a marathon race and a history talk to a Ravens game, here are some of the area’s best happenings!

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals

Nov. 27, 8:15 p.m.

M&T Bank Stadium | 1101 Russell St., Baltimore, MD 21230

The Ravens are featured on Thursday Night Football for a Turkey Day matchup against the rival Bengals. There will be a halftime concert and the first 30,000 fans will receive a ceramic Purple Rising gravy boat.

Tickets start at $90 | nfl.com

NCR Marathon & Half Marathon

Nov. 29, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Oldfields School | 1500 Glencoe Road, Sparks Glencoe, MD 21152

The 36th annual NCR Marathon is traditionally held the Saturday after Thanksgiving that can is full of rich Baltimore history.

$150 | runsignup.com

A Hometown Railroad: The Story of the B&O

Nov. 30, 2-3:30 p.m.

Historic Almshouse | 9811 Van Buren Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Learn more about the history of the B&O Railroad from Baltimore native Jack Burkert.

$12 | historicalsocbaltoco.ticketspice.com