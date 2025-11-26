Running, Ravens and More This Week in Baltimore November 27-November 30

This holiday weekend is a great time to get out and explore the Baltimore region. From a marathon race and a history talk to a Ravens game, here are some of the area’s best happenings!
Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals
Nov. 27, 8:15 p.m.
M&T Bank Stadium | 1101 Russell St., Baltimore, MD 21230
The Ravens are featured on Thursday Night Football for a Turkey Day matchup against the rival Bengals. There will be a halftime concert and the first 30,000 fans will receive a ceramic Purple Rising gravy boat.
Tickets start at $90 | nfl.com
NCR Marathon & Half Marathon
Nov. 29, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Oldfields School | 1500 Glencoe Road, Sparks Glencoe, MD 21152
The 36th annual NCR Marathon is traditionally held the Saturday after Thanksgiving that can is full of rich Baltimore history.
$150 | runsignup.com
A Hometown Railroad: The Story of the B&O
Nov. 30, 2-3:30 p.m.
Historic Almshouse | 9811 Van Buren Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030
Learn more about the history of the B&O Railroad from Baltimore native Jack Burkert.
$12 | historicalsocbaltoco.ticketspice.com