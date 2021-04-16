The Maryland Film Festival Shares Stories from Baltimore and Across the Globe

Film buffs can experience a collection of local and international stories at the annual Maryland Film Festival (MdFF). The 23rd annual festival recently announced its full lineup of 104 feature and short films and 33 programs that will run virtually from May 19 to 27.

This year’s festival will kick off opening night with its signature “Balti-Shorts” program featuring Baltimore-made short films, followed by the Baltimore-made feature film “Strawberry Mansion,” which premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival in January.

For the first time ever, MdFF has introduced “Audience Pathways” to help viewers navigate the selection of films. The Baltimore Pathway features films made in and about Baltimore and highlights local filmmakers and stories. The Family Pathway will feature films of discovery, family and coming of age that the entire family can enjoy together.

“With 13 shorts programs and 20 features, this year’s lineup truly has something for everyone,” says Christy LeMaster, artistic director of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Parkway Theatre and Maryland Film Festival. “There are fast-paced crowd pleasing comedies, like ‘First Date’; uplifting, family-friendly documentaries like ‘Lily Topples the World’; auteur takes by emerging directors, like the animated narrative ‘Cryptozoo’ and several excellent short and feature-length movies of all types made by Baltimore-based filmmakers.”

The festival will close out with the debut of “Women Is Losers,” a feminist coming-of-age drama written, directed and produced by Lissette Feliciano.

“I heard of Maryland Film Festival because Kathryn Bigelow was the first female director to ever close it,” says Feliciano. “You cannot be what you cannot see. It’s an honor to be here 10 or so years later as the first Latinx woman to ever close MdFF.”

Festival passes are on sale now and include all-access ($450), member ($395) and exposure ($100). Individual tickets will go on sale April 20 at 9 a.m. All passes and tickets can be purchased on MdFF’s website.