Gifts for Mom at Green Spring Station

Green Spring Station’s boutiques offer plenty of inspiring Mother’s Day gift ideas. Explore some of the items Baltimore Style discovered during a recent visit that make thoughtful presents for the special mom in your life.

Andre Assous Flip Flops

Andre Assous offers fresh dimensions to his classic, eclectic footwear designs. These flip flops provide the perfect balance between comfort and fashion to complement your springtime apparel.

$110 | Matava Shoes

Brackish Peacock Cuff Bracelet

Mom will love this extraordinary Brackish Peacock Cuff Bracelet, available in thin- and wide-cuff designs. This extraordinary creation pays tribute to the the wife of the company’s cofounder. Crafted with peacock feathers, these bracelets feature 24-karat gold-plated hardware. All Brackish pieces are sustainably sourced and handcrafted in Charleston, South Carolina. Each feather is hand selected by artisans to ensure that no two pieces are exactly alike. Each bracelet comes packed in a pine gift box with an accompanying jewelry bag.

$145-$195 | Sassanova

Essentiel by Antwerp Zesert Embroidered Jacket

Fashioned from 100% cotton with patch pockets, this Zesert Embroidered Jacket offers a delightful loose-fit feel. The jacket is embellished with 100% acrylic sequins, a mix of glass and brass rhinestones and 100% glass beads.

$330 | Sassanova

“M*mmy Cusses”

This novelty parenting book contains “tell-it-like-it-is” quotes, snarky lists and too-true tales that new moms anywhere can relate to when they read this book. If you know a slightly new mom who needs some humor in her life, this book makes a great pick-me-up on those challenging days.

$14.95 | Becket Hitch

Sallie O Designs Crossbody Bag

The work of local maker Sallie O Designs is on display in this attractive crossbody bag.

$280 | Panache

Silk Caftan by Wrap Up by VP

Caftans are among some of the most comfortable and stylish pieces you can incorporate into your wardrobe. This polysilk design by Wrap Up by VP offers the a light, delicate piece to wear for those sunny spring afternoons.

$150 | Necessary Secrets

Snot Rag Handkerchiefs

Snot Rag Handkerchiefs put a modern twist on this old-fashioned item. The embellished designs of these handkerchiefs make them ideal for decorations, accessories, playful gifts and, of course, an environmentally friendly way to soak up life’s tears and wipe away the sniffles.

$20 | Francesca’s Bridal

“Wild Creations” and “Wild Interiors” by Hilton Carter

Hilton Carter received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at the Maryland Institute College of Art and a Master of Fine Arts in film from the Art Center College of Design. Although he’s a filmmaker at heart, Carter began developing his design and styling skills, developing his own art creations through his company “Things by HC.” His books “Wild Creations” and “Wild Interiors” explores his creativity with plant forms and interior designs.

$14.99-$17.49 | Floral Fêtes

Special thanks to Baltimore Style contributor Mikey Monaghan for scouting these fun finds.