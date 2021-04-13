Local Philanthropists’ Gift Brings New Cancer Care Building to GBMC HealthCare

Sandra and Malcolm Berman are transforming the lives of cancer patients and their families in Baltimore. The couple announced on April 12 that they’ll be making a gift to GBMC HealthCare to build a new cancer care building on the hospital’s main campus in Towson.

The new building, which will be named The Sandra R. Berman Pavilion in honor of its donor, will house the Sandra and Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute and connect with the Sheila K. Riggs Radiation Oncology Center to consolidate cancer care services.

In a news release, Sandra Berman, who has served on the GBMC board for more than a decade, said that this project has been on her mind for some time. “Members of our family, close friends and many people we care about have been successfully treated at GBMC. Now, we want to make a difference for people throughout the community who are on this difficult journey. My dream is to make it as easy as possible for people to get better.”

Cancer patients will not only be able to meet with all of their specialists in one place, but they’ll also have easy access to an infusion therapy center, centralized symptom management, a dedicated oncology pharmacy, lab, acupuncture, meditation and music therapy services. Wellness rooms, a healing garden, a café and a yoga studio are also planned.

“This gift is a profound statement about Sandy and Malcolm’s commitment to helping those in need,” said John B. Chessare, MD, MPH, the president and CEO of GBMC HealthCare. “Their generosity will ease the burden for people dealing with cancer and dramatically improve the patient and family experience.”