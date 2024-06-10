The Best Places to Swim This Season

It’s going to be a hot summer—according to the National Weather Service, Maryland is expected to experience higher-than-normal temperatures through this July, alongside a good portion of the overall United States.

As many locales continue to see their climates heat up, it’s more important than ever to find ways to cool off. Enter swimming, the classic summer outing that doubles as a great way to beat the heat.

As a coastal state, water is baked into Maryland’s culture and scenery, with plenty of natural bodies of water and manmade swimming sites alike. Whether you’re looking to dip your toes in, flip-turn your way through regulation laps or feel the sand beneath your toes, there’s a watering hole for you. Below, we’ve rounded up top places to take a plunge around the Greater Baltimore area, in the hopes of helping you find your next big summer go-to.

*Remember, while there are a multitude of spots near and far for Baltimore residents to swim, the city’s raw-water reservoirs (Prettyboy, Loch Raven and Liberty) are not among them. Though these parks boast opportunities for other outdoor recreational activities, quickly plummeting temperatures, rapid drop-offs, currents, rocks and debris make reservoirs unsafe for swimming. Those caught can be charged with trespassing, fined and/or jailed and risk death. Swim smart!

Down by the Bay

Maryland’s most famous natural resource—the Chesapeake Bay—is home to several popular swimming sites for Baltimore residents amid the state’s multitude of state parks.

Gunpowder Falls State Park: Hammerman Area

Less than 25 miles from downtown Baltimore, Gunpowder Falls State Park, situated at the Gunpowder River in Chase, offers guests six areas of protected lands to explore, making the over 18,000-acre park one of the biggest in the state. The Hammerman Area in Middle River is of special interest to swimmers due to its 1,500-foot beach and summer lifeguards. For advanced athletes, the park offers open water swimming and long-distance swim training hours in the morning and evening. Additional amenities include a beach bathhouse, day-use pavilions, concessions, picnic tables, fishing and hiking trails for those looking to get their steps in.

North Point State Park

Roughly half an hour from Baltimore, North Point State Park’s 1,310 acres include an unguarded waterfront for use by waders and experienced swimmers (accessible at your own risk; no lifeguards on duty). This historic spot boasts evidence of human use dating back at least 9,000 years, including its role as a lookout station during the War of 1812 and later the site of the 20th century’s Bay Shore Amusement Park, whose restored fountain remains operational. Nowadays, guests can cool off in the waters of the bay and camp out for the day within the park’s small beach area. Note: The banks of the bay are rocky and can be risky for bare feet; bring your water shoes!

Sandy Point State Park

Located about 45 minutes from Baltimore, Sandy Point State Park in Anne Arundel County is set on the Chesapeake Bay’s northwestern shore and boasts a mile-long beach with designated swimming areas and lifeguards on duty during the summer months. No need to rough it—the park has restrooms and showering facilities near the beach, alongside outdoor showers, beach chair and umbrella rentals and concessions and supplies for sale.

For fishers, the park offers a designated beach section to cast lines, alongside fishing access from the park marina. After you dry off, the views of the bay and Chesapeake Bay Bridge offer a scenic backdrop for sunbathing or reading on the sand.

There’s also much to look forward to at Sandy Point. Beginning in September of this year through Memorial Day 2025, a large portion of the South Beach picnic area will close for revitalization, a project set to encompass a mile-long ADA-accessible perimeter trail, restoration of the site’s ecology, new picnic facilities and the improvement

of Market Circle with the eventual goal of hosting food trucks and other vendors.

For swimmers, a quick tip—in late summer, stay vigilant for jellyfish!

Take Me to the Lakes

Open to a longer daytrip before you jump in the water? Maryland’s swimming lakes provide a relaxing setting for friends and family fun farther outside the city.

Greenbrier State Park

The Appalachian Mountains provide a rich backdrop against which sits Greenbrier State Park’s 42-acre freshwater lake, featuring white sand beaches and a variety of outdoor recreation offerings. The manmade lake, a little over an hour and fifteen minutes from Baltimore, is popular for its fishing (think trout, bass and bluegill), rental rowboats and paddleboats, and leisurely swimming space. The park team places swimming ropes in the lake’s waters from May through September, at which time swimming is allowed (with select hours offering lifeguards on duty).

Rocky Gap State Park

Farther out in Western Maryland, a little over 130 miles from Baltimore, the breathtaking Evitts Mountain bisects the skyline of Rocky Gap State Park’s 243-acre Lake Habeeb, one of the most popular spots in the state for summer recreation. Plan ahead to ensure you can take full advantage of the park’s two public swimming beaches and well-designed facility inclusive of a cafe, ranger station and fully accessible bathhouse. The lake’s water, considered the “bluest in the state,” isn’t only for human guests—the park’s pet-friendly amenities include pet swimming areas (alongside pet-friendly camping sites), so your H2O-loving pup doesn’t have to sit the trip out at home.

A Dip in the Pool

If chlorinated water is more your style, Baltimore City’s Department of Recreation & Parks operates 23 indoor and outdoor swimming pools for use by civic rec account holders (accounts can be created on the department’s website; questions and concerns can be answered at 443-677-2418).

The city’s pools are categorized by Park Pools, Neighborhood Pools and Indoor Pools.

In the Park category, standouts include Roosevelt Park Pool, whose splash pad is perfect for little ones or guests looking for a quick cool-off and whose surrounding trees offer a bit of respite from the beaming sun. Elsewhere, Druid Hill Park Pool boasts a diving board, lap lanes, fun slides and an aquatic playground. Reopened in June of last year following repairs, Lake Clifton Park Pool offers a large facility for both families and recreational swimmers.

The city’s multiple Neighborhood pool locations for local swims include C.C. Jackson, Liberty, O’Donnell Heights, Murdock/Oliver, William McAbee and Farring Baybrook, alongside the ABC Park Splash Pad and upcoming renovated Ambrose Kennedy Pool, anticipated to open this year.

For the occasional rainy or cold summer day, Baltimore’s three indoor pools are protected from the elements. Cahill Fitness & Wellness Center’s design takes inspiration from the surrounding forest, and sustainable features by GWWO architects honor the natural world, viewable through the floor-to-ceiling windows around the facility. Middle Branch Fitness & Wellness Center contains three pools, including a slide, and ties into existing trail networks. Callowhill Aquatic Center offers aqua fitness classes, swim lessons for all age groups and school break mini-camps.