10 St. Patrick’s Day Cocktails for Your At-Home Celebration

Whether you’re Irish or not, St. Patrick’s Day typically demands that you wear something green and have at least two drinks in your hands. You could open a Guinness or pour a little Baileys in your coffee, but on the one holiday where it’s acceptable to go all out on boozy drinks, why not indulge in something a little more festive?

We rounded up some of the best St. Patrick’s Day cocktails featuring vibrant green colors and plenty of spirits. For anyone looking to avoid the post-St. Paddy’s Day hangover, we have you covered with delicious alcohol-free drinks that are sure to bring you some Irish cheer.

Shamrock Sour

Pucker up for Pizzazzerie’s St. Paddy’s Day twist on a classic whiskey sour. Grab your favorite Irish whiskey and add a drop of food coloring to give this cocktail a funky green spin.

Green Beer

If you didn’t drink green beer, did you really celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? This simple recipe from The Spruce Eats only takes a few minutes to prepare but will keep you in the festive spirit all evening long.

Irish Mimosa

Kick off your St. Paddy’s Day festivities with Lemon Tree Dwelling’s Irish-inspired mimosa featuring Jameson Irish Whiskey, bubbly champagne and citrusy flavors.

Bailey’s Irish Floats

With creamy vanilla ice cream, rich chocolate syrup and a bit of Baileys to give it a kick, this float from Delish is dessert goals.

Guinness and Green Jell-O Shot

This creative twist on a Jell-O shot by The Spruce Eats is best described as an Irish car bomb in a shot glass. All you need is your favorite stout, Irish whiskey and green-colored Irish cream to top it off.

Golden Irish Mule

Instead of a pot of gold, how about a golden cocktail from Lovely Indeed? Irish whiskey, ginger beer and edible gold glitter come together to create a drink that would make any leprechaun jealous.

Shamrock Punch

Lemon Tree Dwelling’s recipe combines Midori liqueur, vodka, pineapple juice and seltzer to create a (sham)rockin’ cocktail that’s as sweet as it is green.

Lucky Charms Shots

Who says Lucky Charms cereal is just for kids? This recipe from Delish uses milk, vanilla frosting, rainbow sprinkles, cereal and Baileys to create a shot that’s magically delicious.

Copycat Shamrock Shakes

You and the kids can celebrate the holiday together with Delish’s homemade take on the McDonald’s Shamrock Shake. Booze up this creamy shake by mixing in a little marshmallow vodka.

Mint Chocolate Chip Green Smoothie

This nutritious, alcohol-free smoothie from Jessica in the Kitchen will leave you feeling refreshed while still keeping you on theme.