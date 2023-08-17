Teeth Straightening 101: What You Need to Know About Orthodontics in Adulthood

While many shy away from the idea of baring a smile with braces past junior high, adult orthodontia has come a long way since your awkward adolescent years.

There are a lot of reasons why adults might turn to braces, but the primary reason is to improve their smile, says Dr. Sinhye Lee of Inner Harbor Dental Associates. Improved oral hygiene, improved occlusion (bite) and prevention of trauma, fracture or abfraction (loss of tooth structure resulting from forces placed on the teeth during chewing, biting, eating and grinding) of the teeth are others.

What are my options?

Traditional braces: metal brackets that are fixed to the front of teeth; wire is threaded through each bracket and tightened at various intervals.

Invisalign: clear aligner therapy; clear aligners are worn to move teeth in a controlled way. Each set of clear aligners is worn for 7-10 days.

Lingual braces: Like traditional braces, but brackets are fixed to the backside (tongue side) of the teeth.

How much do braces cost?

According to Oral-B, the cost of braces are as follows:

Traditional braces: $3,000-$7,000

Invisalign: $4,000-$7,400

Lingual braces: $8,000-$10,000

Prices depend on where you live. Most orthodontists practicing in rural areas cost less than those in big cities. Unfortunately, most health plans don’t cover orthodontic treatment for patients older than 18 years.

What should I consider when choosing among treatment options?

In addition to factoring in cost and compliance (i.e., can you commit to wearing your Invisalign liners for 22 hours a day?) it’s important to consult with a dentist to see if jaw misalignment is present, which may require additional surgery, Lee says.

Are there any associated risks?

Root resorption: On average, 1–2 mm of root is lost during a course of orthodontic treatment.

TMD / TMJ issues: pain and discomfort in the temporomandibular joint, which gives us the ability to speak and chew

Cavities: It’s harder to clean around brackets (traditional braces), and one must ensure that he or she doesn’t eat or drink while wearing clear liners (Invisalign).

What about aftercare?

To prevent teeth from moving back into their original formation, Lee says, a retainer must be worn for the rest of your life. There are several options:

Permanent retainer: lingual wire bonded to the backside of teeth; keeps teeth in place; can increase risk of gingivitis; worn 24/7

Clear retainer: clear aligners that are fitted, invisible, thinner and more comfortable; traditionally worn only at night

Hawley retainer: made of acrylic with metal wire; traditionally worn only at night