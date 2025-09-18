Tattoos, Boats, Drinks and Music: It’s a “Sailabration” in Fell’s Point

Do you like sailing? How about tattoos? Maybe good old-fashioned street fairs are more your style, sans boats and ink? Regardless of your interests, check out the Pride of Baltimore II “Sailabration: Sailing Traditions in Ink,” a free event coming Saturday, Sept. 27 to Fell’s Point Broadway Pier.

The fun is a gathering centered around the impending 250th anniversary of the United States, with the “Sailabration” connecting the past and present through stories and tales from the high seas. Sailors have helped forge American history for hundreds of years, and this event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. will acknowledge that, as well as bring plenty of family fun, food and good times for all regardless of your sailing chops.

There will be (permanent) tattooing on site as well as (temporary) tattoos available to all who enter. There will be performances by the Fort McHenry Guard Fife and Drum and Flotillamen, who will play period music and discuss a history of music’s role in the famous events at Fort McHenry.

Also performing are The Marching Elite, a modern drum line, Ship’s Company Chanteymen, who will sing fun ballads from the high seas, acclaimed poet Nathan M. Richardson, and singer-songwriter and advocate Shelby Blondell.

Food and libations from Old Line Spirits and Jay’s Catering will keep everyone full, happy and slightly tipsy, if you so choose.

Check out the Pride of Baltimore II, a reproduction of a Baltimore Clipper, which was a class of vessels used in the War of 1812. The Baltimore Tattoo Museum will be providing ink, while The History Machine, a mobile visitor center, will discuss the Star-Spangled Banner, and more about the Chesapeake Bay.

Other organizations that will be present include the Star-Spangled Banner Flag House, Blacks of the Chesapeake, the Havre de Grace Decoy Museum, Baltimore National Heritage Area, Naval History and Heritage Command, Baltimore and Chesapeake Bay Ship Watchers, and the Sheller and Maryland Transportation Authority, who will be discussing the Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild efforts.

For more information, go to pride2.org/event/sailabration-2025/.