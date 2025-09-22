Late-Night Dinosaurs, Charity Running and More This Week in Baltimore, Sept. 26 to 28

This weekend is a great time to get out and explore the Baltimore region. From wine and dinosaurs to a charity 5K race and speed dating, here are some of the area’s best happenings!

Wine & Dinos

Sept. 26, 7 to 9 p.m.

Maryland Science Center | 601 Light St., Baltimore, MD 21230

Walk the halls of the Science Center with a drink in hand and engage with staff members while exploring the Dinosaur Mysteries exhibit.

$40 | mdsci.org

Johns Hopkins Children’s Center Miracles in Motion 5K

Sept. 27, 8 to 11 a.m.

Maryland Zoo In Baltimore | 1 Safari Place, Druid Hill Park, Baltimore, MD 21217

Enjoy the second annual 5K run/one-mile walk to support the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center. Registration comes with a free cotton T-shirt.

$44.30 | givesignup.org

Baltimore Speed Dating for Singles

Sept. 28, 2 to 4 p.m.

Union Craft Brewing | 1700 W 41st St., Baltimore, MD 21211

A speed dating session for single people in their 40s and 50s where people can meet 12 other individuals and see if they would like to meet again.

$38 | pre-dating.com