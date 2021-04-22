Support Local Restaurants at Baltimore County Restaurant Week

Enjoy the tastes of the Baltimore region during Baltimore County Restaurant Week, running now through May 2. With the COVID-19 pandemic upending the food industry last year, this biannual event gives local restaurants much-needed revenue and exposure while offering the community affordable, delicious dining.

For two weeks, restaurants across the county are featuring special Restaurant Week menus available for carryout, curbside pickup and dine-in and outdoor dining.

Participants include more than 65 favorite local flavors such as Linwoods, Friendly Farm Restaurant, Miss Shirley’s, Barley’s Backyard Uptown, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, Franco’s Italian Bistro and more.

Visit their Baltimore County Restaurant Week’s website for a full list of participating restaurants and their Restaurant Week menus.