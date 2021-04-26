Shop Fresh and Local at These 6 Baltimore-Area Farmers Markets

One of the many perks of summertime is the ample amount of farmers markets offering seasonal produce and locally made goods. If you want to find some of the best sources for fresh food, we recommend visiting the following six staple farmers markets in Baltimore.

We’ll be updating our list in early June when even more farmers markets open for the season in our area.

*All markets require patrons to wear masks and practice social distancing. To ensure an enjoyable shopping experience for all market patrons, consider limiting the number of people per household to one to two per visit.

Cross Street Farmers Market

Open May 1 to Oct. 30 / Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon

On Saturdays, Cross Street Farmers Market takes over East Cross Street in the historic Federal Hill neighborhood. Patrons can find their weekly produce, jams and jellies from Joharimade, essential oils from Young Living, soap, coffee, fudge from This Motherfudger, arts and prints, brioche doughnuts, hand-poured candles and macarons from Balti’Marons.

Located on East Cross Street outside of Cross Street Market, 1065 S. Charles St.

32nd Street Farmers Market

Open throughout the year / Saturdays, 7 a.m. – noon

Located in Waverly, this year-round market has been a neighborhood staple for more than 40 years. Shoppers can expect some favorite market finds, including fruits and vegetables from local farms, freshly baked pastries from La Bohemia bakery, wine and spirits, Hex Ferment’s kombucha and ready-to-eat dishes from Taco Loco and the Curry Shack. Compost Crew has also set up a site so that patrons can recycle all of their food scraps. This season, the market will also be hosting mini-events such as live music. Check the market’s social media pages for announcements.

Free on-site parking is available.

Corner of East 32nd and Barclay streets

Fells Point Farmers Market

Open May to December / Saturdays, 8 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

On the weekend, Broadway Square in Fells Point turns into a hub of local businesses. Patrons can walk the waterfront and explore the many vendors featuring organic produce from Old Magnolia Organic Farm, mini doughnuts from Migues Mini Donuts, cold-pressed juices and holistic herbs from REVIVE Juice, and fresh seafood from OBX Shrimp and Neopol Smokery.

Free street parking is available until 10 a.m. Visitors can easily get to the market by Water Taxi.

Broadway Square is at the corner of Broadway and Thames streets.

B&O Farmers Market

Open May 6 to Sept. 30 / Thursdays, 4–7 p.m.

In partnership with the Fells Point Farmers Market, B&O Railroad Museum will host its own farmers market in its parking lot. Patrons can expect to find many of the same vendors as the Fells Point market, including Guacamole Specialists, Pure Microgreens, DMV Empanadas, Kings Mushrooms and Phil’s Dills Pickles.

Free on-site parking is available.

Located on the front lot of the B&O Railroad Museum, 901 W. Pratt St.

Baltimore Farmers Market & Bazaar

Open April 5 to Dec. 20 / Sundays, 7 a.m. – noon

Maryland’s largest produce-only market is back for its 44th season featuring fresh cut flowers, seasonal produce, dairy products, fresh baked bread, a hot breakfast and lunch, spirits and freshly brewed coffee. After limiting itself to food only in 2020, the bazaar is welcoming back local artisans such as BmoreVintage, Lax and Lux Candles, Mount Royal Soaps, Printemps Pottery and Ashmo Jewelry and Accessories.

The Baltimore Farmers Market & Bazaar accepts SNAP and credit and debit payments.

Located underneath the Jones Falls Expressway at Holliday and Saratoga streets

Pikesville Farmers Market

Open May 18 to Nov. 30 / Tuesdays, 2 to 6 p.m.

On Tuesday afternoons, Pikesville residents can browse a variety of locally sourced goods including the quintessential farm produce, ready-to-eat food from Your Traveling Chef, kosher meats, poultry and fish from FeedingUKosher, alcohol from local distilleries, vegetarian dog treats from Baltimore Dog Bakery, CBD Oil from Max & Steven’s and homemade popcorn and nut mixes from I Love Munchies.

Pikesville Farmers Market accepts FMNP WIC, Senior Checks and Maryland Market Money (MMM).

Pomona Square, 1700 Reisterstown Road