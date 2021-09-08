Follow Us
Style Picks: Fall Boots

Rebecca Brown

Image via Unsplash by Greyson Joralemon

If there’s one thing that signals fall is in the air, it’s the transition of shoes from summer sandals to must-have-a-different-pair-for-every-possible-outfit boots. Whatever your taste in fashionable footwear, we have you covered from head to, err, toe!

From tall, slouchy over-the-knee waders to platform and chunky options, sleek knee-highs to laceups, feminine combat-inspired boots to Western cowboy kicks – and everything in between – this season has it all.

For a wild take on the trend, opt for animal-printed and croc-embossed boots. If you’re into athletic-inspired styles, try a heavier tread with sporty details such as laces and Velcro. Patchwork and suede boots add a ’70s flair while studs and textured leather evoke a glam-rocker vibe. Western boots with metallic details update the on-the-ranch feel, while rhinestone and glittered finishes, stilettoed booties and heeled square-toed boots offer an elegant take. Classic Chelsea-style boots combine comfort with style, while statement sock boots are flattering and funky.

We know boots are made for walking, but we suggest you run to grab yourself a favorite pair.

Fall Boots | Graphic by Rebecca Brown

Shopping:

  1. Noticed-R Rhinestones Booties (Steve Madden, $149.95)
  2. Thora-P boot (Steve Madden, $129.95)
  3. Katherine Knee High Boot (Franco Sarto, $159)
  4. The Glove Boot (Everland, $120)
  5. Platform Chelsea-style Boots (H&M, $49.99)
  6. Emmy Patchwork Leather Platform Boot (Michael Kors Collection, $390)
  7. Maryana Boot (Schutz, $238)
  8. Leyane Metallic Leather Western Boot (Isabel Marant, $1,395)

