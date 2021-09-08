Style Picks: Fall Boots

If there’s one thing that signals fall is in the air, it’s the transition of shoes from summer sandals to must-have-a-different-pair-for-every-possible-outfit boots. Whatever your taste in fashionable footwear, we have you covered from head to, err, toe!

From tall, slouchy over-the-knee waders to platform and chunky options, sleek knee-highs to laceups, feminine combat-inspired boots to Western cowboy kicks – and everything in between – this season has it all.

For a wild take on the trend, opt for animal-printed and croc-embossed boots. If you’re into athletic-inspired styles, try a heavier tread with sporty details such as laces and Velcro. Patchwork and suede boots add a ’70s flair while studs and textured leather evoke a glam-rocker vibe. Western boots with metallic details update the on-the-ranch feel, while rhinestone and glittered finishes, stilettoed booties and heeled square-toed boots offer an elegant take. Classic Chelsea-style boots combine comfort with style, while statement sock boots are flattering and funky.

We know boots are made for walking, but we suggest you run to grab yourself a favorite pair.

