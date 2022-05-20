Fundraiser supports patient services, education and research for the National Kidney Foundation Serving Maryland and Delaware

Santé: A Taste of Baltimore Returns as In-Person Event on May 25

Fundraiser supports patient services, education and research for the National Kidney Foundation Serving Maryland and Delaware

If you’ve been longing for a taste of food and drink while supporting a good cause, here’s some good news. Sante: A Taste of Baltimore” returns in person on Wednesday, May 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Baltimore Museum of Industry. The event supports the National Kidney Foundation Serving Maryland and Delaware (NKFMDDE).

This business casual evening will feature tastings from several restaurants and caterers paired with enticing beverages including the following:

Bertucco’s Bakery.

Black Tie Caterers.

Boordy Vineyards.

Celestial Catering.

Farmacy Brewing.

Little Havana.

Log Cabin Chocolates.

Mamma Mish’s Homemade Dishes.

Natasha’s Just Brittle.

Sagamore.

Sandy Bottom Sparkling Rum Cocktail.

Sobo Café.

The Grill at Quarterfield Station.

Zeffert and Gold Catering.

Adding to the fun will be an awards competition, photo booth, raffles and silent auction featuring sports memorabilia, dining, entertainment, local art, spa, health and fitness and vacation packages.

Keith Mills (Baltimore sports anchor) will serve as emcee and professional boxer, Demond “DBestAtIt” Nicholson will serve as a celebrity ambassador. The cause is personal as he has almost died from kidney failure at age 26 in 2019.

Event co-chairs are Sumeska Thavarajah, MD (assistant professor of medicine – Division of Nephrology at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and NKFMDDE Advisory Board member) and Kathleen Methric (strategic marketing liaison, Gout Business Unit at Horizon Therapeutics and NKFMDDE board member).

Proceeds will support NKFMDDE’s local patient emergency assistance program, providing essentials such as transportation, rent/utility relief, food and other life essentials that we take for granted. Dollars raised also help fund vital research from the top nephrologists at Johns Hopkins Medicine and University of Maryland Medical Center.

“Santé is a delicious and fun night out that supports families affected by a major health crisis in our community,” Thavarajah says. “Nearly 3,000 Marylanders are waiting for a life-saving kidney transplant and roughly 11,000 Marylanders are on dialysis.”

“This event is critical to raising the funds necessary to ensure that people impacted by chronic kidney disease receive support to live a better quality of life while fighting this debilitating disease,” Metric says.

Admission to Santé is $100 per person. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. To purchase tickets or to receive sponsorship, vendor participation or auction donation information, visit kidneymd.org or call NKFMDDE Executive Director Pattie Dash at 443-322-0378.

The event is made possible by presenting sponsor, Horizon Therapeutics, and partners including Johns Hopkins, Mid-Atlantic Nephrology Associates, P.A., University of Maryland Medical Center, McCormick & Company, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Beck-n-Call Event Services, LLC and Baltimore Style.

Note: All photos are from the 2019 event.