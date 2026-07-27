Things to Do This Weekend in Baltimore (July 31-Aug. 2)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from an immersive concert experience to an art sale for a good cause.

Art with a Heart Shop & Bop 2026

July 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m. | Baltimore, MD

Shop for gifts while supporting a good cause at Art with a Heart’s annual sale made by artists ages 14-24 in its HeARTworks workforce development program. Interactive art activities will also be available.

Free | artwithaheart.net

Music Under the Dome: Grateful Dead

July 31, 7-10 p.m. | Baltimore, MD

Experience the music of the Grateful Dead like never before at this immersive show at the Maryland Science Center Planetarium. Come early for a happy hour!

$39.19 | mdsci.org

Erica Sipes: Let Them Soar! Stories of Women Composers & Their Music

Aug. 2, 2-4 p.m. | Baltimore, MD

DMV pianist Erika Sipes will be performing a medley of music by woman composers spanning the past 300 years at An die Musik Live.

$10-$25 | andiemusiklive.com