Things to Do This Weekend in Baltimore (July 24-26)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from a pride celebration to a local music festival.

Walter Beasley

July 24-25, 6-7:30 p.m. and 9-10:30 p.m. | Baltimore, MD

The award-winning saxophonist and singer will be performing at Keystone Korner for a two-night run.

$15-$55 | keystonekornerbaltimore.com

Pride in July

July 25, 6-9 p.m. | Columbia, MD

Celebrate LGBTQ+ pride at the second annual Pride in July event hosted by the Columbia Association at Downtown Columbia Lakefront! The night kicks off with a parade and community walk, followed by drag performances and a dance floor.

Free | columbiaassociation.org

Woodshed Fest

July 26, noon-2 p.m. | Baltimore, MD

Discover your new favorite local band at this inaugural outdoor music festival at the Baltimore Museum of Industry, which highlights Baltimore-based artists.

$45-$90 | woodshedentertainment.com