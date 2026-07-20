Things to Do This Weekend in Baltimore (July 24-26)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from a pride celebration to a local music festival.
Walter Beasley
July 24-25, 6-7:30 p.m. and 9-10:30 p.m. | Baltimore, MD
The award-winning saxophonist and singer will be performing at Keystone Korner for a two-night run.
$15-$55 | keystonekornerbaltimore.com
Pride in July
July 25, 6-9 p.m. | Columbia, MD
Celebrate LGBTQ+ pride at the second annual Pride in July event hosted by the Columbia Association at Downtown Columbia Lakefront! The night kicks off with a parade and community walk, followed by drag performances and a dance floor.
Free | columbiaassociation.org
Woodshed Fest
July 26, noon-2 p.m. | Baltimore, MD
Discover your new favorite local band at this inaugural outdoor music festival at the Baltimore Museum of Industry, which highlights Baltimore-based artists.
$45-$90 | woodshedentertainment.com