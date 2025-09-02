Oktoberfest, Cal Ripken Jr. and More in This Week’s Best Bets for Baltimore, September 5-7

This weekend is a great time to get out and explore the Baltimore region. From an Oktoberfest event to an interactive “Jaws” experience and a celebration of baseball’s Iron Man, here are some of the area’s best happenings!

Interactive Movie Night: “Jaws”

Sept. 5, 8 p.m.

Creative Alliance | 3134 Eastern Ave., Baltimore, MD 21224

Steven Spielberg’s classic is celebrating its 50th anniversary and is coming to Creative Alliance for a spruced-up experience with games, Amity Island drink specials, deep cuts trivia, and prizes. Event for people 21 and older.

$24 | creativealliance.org

30th Anniversary of 2131

Sept. 6, 5-10 p.m.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards | 333 W Camden St., Baltimore, MD 21201

The Orioles will celebrate Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. and his iconic day reaching a record-breaking 2,131 consecutive games played at this game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ripken will attend along with a host of Orioles legends. Ceremonies begin at 6:25 p.m.

Tickets start at $52 | mlb.com

Oktoberfest Celebration

Sept. 7, noon-8 p.m.

Peabody Heights Brewery | 401 E 30th St., Baltimore, MD 21218

Peabody Heights Brewery is having their annual Oktoberfest celebration with a beer drop, German themed food items, a stein holding and lederhosen competition, and more.

Free | peabodyheightsbrewery.com