Mixology, Hanukkah and More This Week in Baltimore December 19-21

This holiday weekend is a great time to get out and explore the Baltimore region. From a holiday mixology class and a Hanukkah concert to a Ravens game, here are some of the area’s best happenings!

Merry Mixology: Workshop at the Zoo

Dec. 19, 6-9 p.m.

Maryland Zoo In Baltimore | 1 Safari Place, Druid Hill Park, Baltimore, MD 21217

A holiday themed party for 21+ where people can learn to create The Clausmopolitan, a holiday themed cocktail. There will also be festive crafts, photo ops with animals and more.

Tickets start at $85 | marylandzoo.org

Annual Hanukkah Concert with The Baltimore Klezmer All-Stars

Dec. 20, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

An die Musik | 409 North Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21201

On the seventh night on Hanukkah there will be a concert with Baltimore klezmer mainstays Seth Kibel and Michael Raitzyk among other talented musicians.

$10-20 | instantseats.com

Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots

Dec. 21, 5:30-7 p.m.

M&T Bank Stadium | 1101 Russell St., Baltimore, MD 21230

The Baltimore Ravens are making a playoff push against the New England Patriots in a game near Christmas holidays.

$110 | nfl.com