Mixology, Hanukkah and More This Week in Baltimore December 19-21

This holiday weekend is a great time to get out and explore the Baltimore region. From a holiday mixology class and a Hanukkah concert to a Ravens game, here are some of the area’s best happenings!
Merry Mixology: Workshop at the Zoo
Dec. 19, 6-9 p.m.
Maryland Zoo In Baltimore | 1 Safari Place, Druid Hill Park, Baltimore, MD 21217
A holiday themed party for 21+ where people can learn to create The Clausmopolitan, a holiday themed cocktail. There will also be festive crafts, photo ops with animals and more.
Tickets start at $85 | marylandzoo.org
Annual Hanukkah Concert with The Baltimore Klezmer All-Stars
Dec. 20, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
An die Musik | 409 North Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21201
On the seventh night on Hanukkah there will be a concert with Baltimore klezmer mainstays Seth Kibel and Michael Raitzyk among other talented musicians.
$10-20 | instantseats.com
Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots
Dec. 21, 5:30-7 p.m.
M&T Bank Stadium | 1101 Russell St., Baltimore, MD 21230
The Baltimore Ravens are making a playoff push against the New England Patriots in a game near Christmas holidays.
$110 | nfl.com