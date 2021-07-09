Maryland Food Truck Week Rolls Back Into Town

What better way to sample all the flavors of Maryland than with a food truck extravaganza? Maryland Food Truck Week officially returns from July 9 to 25, giving everyone more than two weeks to dive into a delicious culinary journey.

This year’s event features more than 100 food trucks from across the country serving up everything from crab cakes and gourmet mac and cheese to Asian fusion and Greek food.

Not only do patrons get to support small businesses, but proceeds will also go to funding Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland. Since 2019, the Maryland Food Truck Week has raised $3,511.28 for the organization.

Because the event is spread across Central Maryland, the Maryland Food Truck Week has put together a list of locations and schedules by county on its website so that you can easily explore the participating food trucks and find out where they’ll be throughout the event.